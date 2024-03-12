Highlights Leandro Trossard has given Arsenal a 1-0 lead against Porto in the Champions League.

The Gunners lost the first leg of their tie with the Portuguese side 1-0, but Trossard's strike has levelled the aggregate score.

Martin Odegaard showed incredible skill to assist Trossard with a sublime pass.

Leandro Trossard has given Arsenal the lead against FC Porto at the Emirates, but it was Martin Odegaard's assist that set up the former Brighton & Hove Albion man that will grab all of the attention. The Dane has been a fantastic player for Mikel Arteta this year, and he showed why he's so special with an exquisite ball to his teammate.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Portugal, Arsenal knew they had their work cut out for them if they were going to progress to the next round of the Champions League. That was apparent from the get-go as well. The Gunners immediately piled pressure on Porto, conjuring up a plethora of chances as they tried to eliminate the deficit.

A smart Pepe header denied Kai Havertz the chance to put Arsenal in front before Trossard managed to squeeze the ball past Diogo Costa in the Porto goal shortly before half-time. It was a fine finish inside the box, but it was the assist from Odegaard that was truly special.

Odegaard Played a Delicious Pass to Trossard

The Belgian Capitalised With a Fine Finish

While he initially showed plenty of promise as a teenager, Odegaard has really realised his potential at Arsenal and has been one of the best players in England since his arrival. Passes like the one he made to Trossard are a large reason for that. The attacking midfielder showed incredible vision when he picked the ball up on the edge of the Porto area and threaded a defence-splitting pass to his teammate.

The accuracy was pinpoint, and Trossard got onto the end of the ball before he slotted it home to put Arsenal in front and eliminate Porto's aggregate lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leandro Trossard's goal against Porto was his 11th of the season

Arsenal Lost the First Match at Porto

The Portuguese Side Came Into Tuesday's Game With a 1-0 Lead

Despite Arsenal's dominance over the last few months, they came undone during the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 when they faced Porto in Portugal. The Gunners have been in free-scoring form as of late, but couldn't break down Porto's defence, and failed to get on the scoresheet.

They dominated large portions of the game, but couldn't find a way through, and to make matters worse, Porto managed to steal the game with an incredible goal in the closing minutes. Late into stoppage time, Galeno picked the ball up outside the Arsenal area and rifled the ball past David Raya. It was a superb effort, but the Gunners felt hard done by considering their performance. It gave them an uphill battle to progress to the quarter-finals, but Trossard's goal has levelled things up and the second half should be very interesting.