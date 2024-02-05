Highlights Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has hit back at criticism from Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, who believed that the Gunners over-celebrated their 3-1 win against Liverpool.

Odegaard was seen taking pictures of Arsenal's photographer, and believes that he was well within his rights to enjoy the result against a top-level opposition.

Following their victory against Liverpool, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stated that the result puts his team firmly in the title race and emphasizes the importance of consistency and squad availability.

Matin Odegaard has responded to criticism from Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in the wake of Arsenal's 3-1 victory against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners' skipper had been criticised by the duo for his celebrations after the game.

It was a day to remember for the Norwegian playmaker and his teammates, who desperately needed three points to close the gap between them and Jurgen Klopp's side at the top of the Premier League. The hosts dominated their opponents on the day, opening the scoring through Bukayo Saka.

While the visitors equalised after some calamitous defending from the Arsenal defence, two second-half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were enough to wrap up the gane. However, one of the biggest talking points came after the match, with Odegaard celebrating the result by taking pictures of Arsenal photographer, Stuart MacFarlane.

Related Arsenal beat Liverpool after Van Dijk and Alisson's disastrous mix-up Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are two of the most experienced players in the Liverpool team, but the duo cost their side against Arsenal.

That infuriated former Liverpool defender Carragher, who told the captain to, "Just get down the tunnel." Fellow Sky Sports pundit Neville also criticised the celebrations, branding them "immature" and saying that they didn't reflect a team who believed they would win the title.

"The celebrations at the end I don't think were of a team that thought they were going to go on to win the title. I think they were of a team that didn't want to be out of the title race."

What Odegaard said in response

Captain has defended his actions

Carragher and Neville's thoughts elicited a rant from Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who was dismayed that the duo had tried to rain on his former side's parade. And Odegaard has now defended his actions and those of his teammates, saying that they were well within their rights to celebrate what was a massive win for them.

When asked about 'over-celebrating', the captain said: "No, I think everyone who loves football and understands football, they know how much it means to win this game.

"If you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win, when are you allowed to celebrate? We’re happy with the win and we’ll stay humble and keep working hard and we prepare for the next one now. But of course you have to be happy when you win."

Arteta on Arsenal's title hopes

Spaniard determined to right last season's wrongs

Sunday's result was of huge significance for Arsenal, with them closing the gap to table toppers Liverpool to just two points. A defeat would have left them three points adrift and arguably would have killed off their title aspirations, so three points at the weekend was a must.

Speaking after the game, per the Guardian, Arsenal boss Arteta stated that a result of that importance put his team firmly in the title race. The Spaniard seems determined to bring the English league title back to north London after 20 years, having come so close in 2022/23.

"We are there, that’s for sure. We want to continue to be there. We’ve been really ­consistent all season, if not you aren’t where we are today. We take it game by game and the availability of the squad is going to be crucial, we have learned that from last season. Let’s try to make that happen."

Hoping to build on this momentum and keep their run of three straight wins going, Arsenal are next in action on Sunday 11th February in an all-London affair, as Arteta's squad take on West Ham at 14:00 GMT. Having lost 2-0 in the last meeting between the two sides in December, Odegaard and Co. will certainly face a stern challenge.