Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is now a £100m+ player at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has developed into a key player under Mikel Arteta and is clearly an influential figure in the dressing room.

Arsenal news - Martin Odegaard

Last summer, Arsenal made Odegaard their full-time captain, which is an impressive achievement for a player who was 23 years old at the time.

It shows the immense faith Arteta has in the Norwegian and the influence he must have on the training ground and off the pitch.

It's understood that the Gunners are looking to extend Odegaard's current deal, giving him a new contract until 2030 and offering him a significant pay rise.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Odegaard is reaching 'Kevin De Bruyne territory' in terms of his performances in an Arsenal shirt.

The former Real Sociedad loanee moved to the Emirates from Spanish giants Real Madrid on a permanent deal, for a fee of £30m, after spending a season on loan.

In today's market and after seeing the progression he's made, it could be one of Arsenal's best value for money signings in recent years.

Now, journalist Brown believes the north London club could at least triple their money if they were to sell Odegaard.

What has Brown said about Odegaard?

Brown has suggested that no club are likely to be able to afford Odegaard, but he's definitely a £100m+ player at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Odegaard is the captain of this team, he runs it. If anyone tried to come in and sign him, I don't think he's going anywhere.

"I don't think anyone pays the kind of money that Arsenal want, but he's definitely a £100m+ player himself now."

How has Odegaard performed this season?

Before even taking into consideration Odegaard's performances on the pitch, the fact of the matter is, Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League under his guidance as captain.

The Norway international has started 29 league games this campaign, providing 17 goals and assists, according to FBref.

Odegaard has created 13 big chances in England's top flight, while averaging 2.2 key passes, 3.4 total duels won, and 60.8 touches per game.

The Drammen-born attacking midfielder has also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.38 throughout the Premier League season, the second highest in the Arsenal squad, only behind Reiss Nelson.