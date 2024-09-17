Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s injury is a cause for concern, says journalist David Ornstein, who revealed that the Gunners still lack full clarity on the extent of the damage from his latest ankle scan.

The 25-year-old midfielder could be facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after injuring his leg in Norway’s Nations League clash with Austria during the international break.

Reports have indicated Odegaard could miss up to four weeks, and now Ornstein reveals it may well be a ‘significant’ injury for the Gunners skipper, who was ‘never going to make’ Mikel Arteta’s squad for the North London derby on Sunday.

Odegaard was pictured on crutches soon after he was taken off 67 minutes into the game last week, following a slide tackle from Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner.

His absence, as well as that of Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, saw Arteta opt for a new-look midfield in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over their fierce rivals, with Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Kai Havertz forming a three in the middle of the park.

Odegaard is the latest Arsenal star to suffer an injury blow, after summer arrivals Merino and Riccardo Calafiori also picked up knocks days prior.

Odegaard’s Injury ‘Looks Significant’

Arsenal skipper could be out for an extended period

Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, revealed that Odegaard’s injury may be a ‘significant’ one as Arsenal were unable to gain full clarity from the scans they conducted:

“He was never going to make it, it was what Arteta said. And it looks like a significant injury, but look, we don't know. “The last I heard, they didn't have full clarity from the scan still, because of the extent of the swelling, but the extent of the swelling concerns you, if you're an Arsenal fan. “Because, maybe it could be quite tough, but there's an international break coming up as well, so they'll be praying that their creator in chief, their captain, is okay, but they will also have to cope without him if it is going to be a prolonged absence.”

Odegaard’s absence could be a significant blow to Mikel Arteta’s creative options, as the 25-year-old is behind only Bukayo Saka for assists since the start of last season.

After the game against Austria, Norway head coach Stale Solbakken admitted Odegaard’s injury ‘looked bad in the dressing room’, while team doctor Ola Sand suggested ‘such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks’.

Following their victory in the North London derby, Arsenal face a demanding schedule ahead, hosting Atalanta in the Champions League, visiting Manchester City in the Premier League, and facing Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

Martin Odegaard Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected assists per 90 0.25 Pass accuracy % 77.4 Minutes played 254

Arsenal ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Leroy Sane

A host of clubs are interested

Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, with Liverpool and Newcastle United also showing interest, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old’s future in Germany remains uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga giants, expiring in June 2025.

Per the report, Sane would need to accept a pay cut if he were to remain with Bayern beyond next summer, despite his impressive season in Germany’s top division, with 19 goal contributions in 27 appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-09-24.