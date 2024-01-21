Highlights Match of the Day pundit Ashley Williams believes that Martin Odegaard's movements signal Arsenal's set-piece strategy, indicating whether the ball will be delivered to the front or far post.

Odegaard's repetitive actions, such as playing with his socks, suggest a synchronized approach by the Arsenal squad when it comes to set-pieces.

Despite a potential coincidence, the presence of a set-piece coach and consistent patterns in Odegaard's positioning hint at the team's concerted effort to excel in set-piece situations.

Match of the Day pundit and former Swansea City defender Ashley Williams believes he has discovered Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s secret signal that the Gunners utilise to be so lethal from set-piece positions - the best in the Premier League, in fact.

The north Londoners were at their best as they outclassed Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace on Saturday, sailing to an emphatic 5-0 victory in front of a roaring Emirates Stadium crowd. It was a statement of intent from Mikel Arteta and his men given they broke their four-game streak without a win.

Defender Gabriel, thanks to his large stature, had a big part to play in both of their opening goals, with each effort coming from a corner. The 26-year-old Brazilian grabbed a goal and an assist (via an own goal) in the 11th and 37th minute, respectively, as he rose above the Palace defenders to inflict even more damage on the visitor's lacklustre start to the domestic affair.

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli sealed the 5-0 romp for the capital club, but it was their execution from set-pieces that set up their Premier League encounter with Palace to be a relatively simple one.

Williams claims that Odegaard is vital to Arsenal set-pieces

‘They’re in synchronicity'

Williams, who played 241 times in the English top flight, spoke to the Match of the Day panel about Arsenal’s set-piece speciality and singled out Odegaard as a key piece to their success – with the attacking midfielder used as the on-field orchestrator for their well-rehearsed set-piece strategy. The MOTD pundit suggested that Odegaard's movements signal whether the corner taker will deliver the ball to the front post or the far post.

“There’s always a trigger for what the movement’s going to be, and we can see they have worked on whether it’s a front-post corner or a back-post corner. If you keep an eye on Odegaard, we feel - maybe we’ve had too much time on our hands - but we feel that maybe he’s signalling something to the corner taker."

Highlighting that the Norwegian talisman is always in the same place and that he fiddles with his socks when the corner taker is ready to swing the ball in, the Welshman claimed that every one of Arteta’s squad are evidently in ‘synchronicity’. That said, he did admit that Odegaard’s repetitive nature might just be a coincidence.

Most goals from set-pieces in the PL - 23/24 Team Goals Set-piece goals (excluding penalties) % of goals from set-pieces Arsenal 42 13 31% Everton 24 11 46% Luton Town 24 9 38% Manchester City 48 9 19% Tottenham Hotspur 44 9 20% Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 8 27% Statistics per Match of the Day - (correct as of 21/01/24)

“He’s in the same place for every corner and he’s playing with his socks. The reason we’re looking for a trigger is because [these things] are worked on. They’re in synchronicity - they either go to the front or the back. Every clip we see here he is doing the same thing where he’s playing with his socks. It might be coincidence, yes."

Referencing a corner that didn’t result in a goal, Williams pointed out that Arsenal, who have now leapfrogged Aston Villa into third in the table, delivered a ball into the front post after the Norway international did ‘something different’ with his socks. On the basis that they have a brilliant set-piece coach in Nicolas Jover, there is every chance they are working tirelessly on ensuring they are all in the same frame of mind when awaiting a set-piece delivery, whether it be a free-kick or a corner.

“This one’s interesting because it’s actually a front-post and he does a different thing with his socks, so I understand we might be reaching for something that isn’t there, but it is a big coincidence that he’s always there and always doing something with his sock. I think Nicolas Jover has said ‘We have signals on what set-piece we’re doing.”

Arsenal leapfrog Aston Villa in the table

The Gunners are now sitting in third place

Things are beginning to heat up in the Premier League title race now that teams are in the second half of the 2023/24 season – and Arteta and his entourage will be more than pleased to be there or thereabouts at the summit. After finishing five points off the pace last time out as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won their third league title on the trot, the Gunners will be keen to mount pressure on the treble-winners after coming ever so close last term.

A 5-0 triumph over their fellow Londoners set them up for the rest of the season, especially after going four games without a win in all competitions. Up next for Arsenal is an away outing at Nottingham Forest before hosting title-challenging Liverpool in the first weekend of February.