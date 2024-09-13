Martin O'Neill has always been one to speak his mind and this was no different in an exchange with legendary figures Patrick Vieira and Fabio Cannavaro on live TV in 2014. Working for ITV as part of the World Cup coverage, the former Aston Villa and Sunderland manager responded savagely after being made the butt of a joke.

During the group stage game between France and Switzerland in the Brazil-hosted tournament, O'Neill appeared as a pundit alongside Cannavaro and Vieira, two men who have lifted the prestigious international trophy. Despite many modern fans being unaware of the honours the ex-Republic of Ireland boss won as a player, he certainly made sure to remind everyone.

The moment that set O'Neill off was a comment made by Adrian Chiles, who asked him: "Were you strong in a defensive wall, Martin? I can imagine you in the wall, with your glasses on, flinching a little bit like [Karim] Benzema." This came after France's poor defensive wall allowed the Swiss to pull a goal back in the game the trio were giving their thoughts on.

Martin O'Neil Hits Back

The two-time European champion had the perfect response

While both Vieira and Cannavaro saw the funny side of the comment made by the presenter, the Irishman certainly didn't. Wasting no time to put the chuckling pair back in their place, O'Neill quickly pointed out that he had previously been a player, saying:

"Well that's very nice of you to say that, here. I actually didn't wear glasses when I was playing. What you're seeing now is an older gentleman, but I did actually play the game at one stage." "Funnily enough Fabio wasn't terribly sure that I did play the game, I had to remind him of that."

Not only did the Kilrea-born O'Neill once play at a high level, but he actually boasts a rather impressive CV. In fact, the biggest achievement from his playing days was to lift a trophy that neither Vieira nor Cannavaro ever got their hands on. The Champions League evaded both men, but O'Neill was quick to point out that he won Europe's elite competition not once, but twice:

"Despite the fact that there are two World Cup winners [here], actually when it comes to the Champions League, which used to be the European Cup, I’ve won two of them. I’d just like to know, how many have you two have won?"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are the only English clubs to have won the biggest European trophy more times than Nottingham Forest (2), whom O'Neill lifted the honour with.

As silence fell over the studio, with both Cannavaro and Vieira left stunned at the quick-witted comeback, O'Neill also made sure to let Chiles know: "I was braver in a wall than you're suggesting." Watch the moment below:

Vieira's Response to O'Neil

He saw the funny side

While the former Arsenal and Inter Milan midfielder was left stunned at the time, he did make sure to comment on the incident after the fact. The 1998 World Cup winner took to social media to say: "Getting flashbacks sitting next to Martin O'Neill, feel like being back in the tunnel with Keane...need to sort him out...like in the tunnel."

The tunnel reference comes from Vieira's infamous clash with ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane during a match between Arsenal and the Red Devils in 2005. This didn't turn out to be the final clash he had with an Irishman, as the interaction with O'Neill proved.