Highlights Philip Clement's Rangers suffered a shock loss against Ross County, denting their title hopes.

Martin O'Neill believes Rangers are not unbeatable and claims Celtic have a psychological edge.

Both Celtic and Rangers face challenging games in the title race, with the latter having more fixtures.

Rangers blew a huge dent in their hopes with a shock 3-2 loss at Ross County, and former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill has added fuel to the fire in the race for the Scottish Premiership title by claiming that the Gers "aren't that brilliant" - but he believes the Light Blues can still win the title.

The Gers had drawn 3-3 at home to Celtic a week before with a stoppage-time equaliser still giving them the upper hand in the title race, and the trip up north was expected to be a walk in the park given that the Staggies have been battling to avoid the relegation play-off place throughout the season. Going 1-0 up against the minnows, fans were expectant of a huge win in the Highlands - though three goals without reply for the home side was too much for Rangers to overturn, despite a late James Tavernier penalty.

It now leaves a huge chance for Celtic to draw four points clear if they win the Old Firm derby following the upcoming split - and whilst O'Neill believes the Hoops will have a huge psychological boost going into the derby, he claimed that Rangers could still pip them to the post, despite stating that they "aren't brilliant".

O'Neill: Rangers "Aren't That Brilliant"

The ex-Celtic boss has had his say on the title race

Speaking to talkSPORT on Monday in the aftermath of Rangers' huge slip-up in the title race, O'Neill gave his thoughts on a pulsating title race that has seen the Hoops take the upper hand. He said:

“That game now becomes a really important match for Rangers. They need to win that game in hand. It means it's still in their hands. “But to go to Celtic in this particular season when Celtic have beaten them twice and drawn the other game... psychologically that's something that Rangers have to overcome at this stage. Are they capable of doing it? Under Clement, you'd think yes. But that was massive yesterday. "That's very difficult to digest that one, and the fans who travelled there. It's a really difficult one to take, there's no question about that. They probably think they'll sail through the match. “But do you know what? Rangers aren't that brilliant to be able to sail through games. It's as simple as that. They are a fine side, but they're not that brilliant. "What a boost that was for Celtic yesterday. I've done this before and tentatively switched on the TV and found Rangers a goal up and left it. And then to come back and find out that they (Ross County) had won the game, it's an incredible boost for Celtic. And that boost, psychologically with so few games left, could be massive."

The Title Race Hots up Between Celtic and Rangers

There are a handful of games left for the Old Firm duo

With all clubs having to play five games in the league following the split, Rangers' farcical postponement against Dundee last week means that the Gers have to play six games - one more than Celtic, alongside a Scottish Cup semi-final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers could potentially still win a treble this season having clinched the League Cup - which would be their first in 21 years

Both sides will face one another, alongside clashes against Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee in hugely testing games. Celtic have already lost twice each against Hearts and Kilmarnock this season in all competitions, whilst two games against Dundee will test the Light Blues. And having lost away in arguably the easiest away clash of the fixture list in the regular league table, all of the top six will fancy their chances against Rangers as the other quartet aim to qualify for European football.

Related Kieran Tierney Opens Door to Potential Celtic Return Kieran Tierney is a Celtic fan and enjoyed vast success at the club before he left for Arsenal - and he hasn't ruled a return out.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-04-24.