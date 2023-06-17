After spending 33 years at Sky Sports, Martin Tyler is set to leave the broadcaster.

He has been the voice of many iconic Premier League and world football moments, making good goals even better, and enchanting listeners who watched him every week.

“It has been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world,” he wrote in a statement.

“Along the way I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry.

“I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team.”

With news of his departure, we thought we would pay tribute to the commentary great by picking out 10 incredible moments from his career.

Be it a scream down the microphone or incredible wordplay, Tyler has been responsible for making goals even more special throughout his career.

Andrey Arshavin: Arsenal vs Barcelona (2011)

Tyler’s excitement when he screams “Arshaviiiiiiin” as the Russian strikes the ball is clear for everyone to hear.

The Emirates erupted once the winger scored, as did the man in the commentary booth.

Michael Owen: England vs Argentina (1998)

The future Ballon d’Or winner burst through on goal against La Albiceleste, and the brilliant finish by the 18-year-old sent Tyler into overdrive.

Paolo Di Canio: West Ham vs Wimbledon (2000)

One of the most iconic goals in West Ham’s history was made even more special by Tyler’s reaction.

The commentator didn’t seem to believe what he had just seen, producing the same reaction everyone watching at home and inside the ground also had.

Anthony Martial: Manchester United vs Liverpool (2015)

“Ohhhhh YES!”

It was debut delight for Martial against United’s rivals, with a weaving run and cool finish causing both fans and Tyler to erupt.

One of the most memorable moments in recent Premier League history, made even better by Tyler’s commentary.

Emile Heskey: England vs Germany (2001)

Tyler’s reaction here carries a mixture of surprise and delight, as England hit five past Germany at the Olympicstadion.

Heskey scored the final goal for the Three Lions, and the reaction of Tyler just makes it all feel that bit more special.

Jamie Vardy: Leicester City vs Manchester United (2015)

"It's 11! It's heaven for Jamie Vardy!"

Poetry from the man on the mic as Vardy found the back of the net for the 11th league game in a row, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record in the process.

Ji Dong-won: Sunderland vs Manchester City (2012)

Tyler called this the most memorable Sunderland game at the Stadium of Light, and it’s certainly one which is at the forefront of everyone’s mind when they think of the Black Cats.

Ji rounding Joe Hart to score a winner in the final seconds of the match made the commentator go berserk, producing one of the finest moments in the league that decade.

Didier Drogba: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich (2012)

One of Tyler’s most brilliant moments to listen back to.

His reaction to Drogba’s late equaliser was superb, accompanied by Gary Neville losing his mind next to him.

But his reaction to the Ivorian’s penalty later that night was just as brilliant, as Chelsea secured their first Champions League to a shout of, “HE’S DONE IT!”

Steven Gerrard: Liverpool vs Olympiacos (2004)

Gerrard’s wonder strike might have been brilliant, but so too was the reaction of the two men in the commentary booth.

Tyler’s initial scream is just perfectly paired with Andy Gray’s iconic “Oh, you beauty!”

Sergio Aguero: Manchester City vs QPR (2012)

How could we end on anything else?

One of the most insane moments in Premier League history, with Manchester City coming from behind to snatch the title from their rivals United.

Aguero’s finest hour, and arguably Tyler’s too, with the commentator losing his mind as the ball flew into the net.