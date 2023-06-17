Martin Tyler has called it a day on his commentary career with Sky Sports - which has spanned over three decades.

Being the main voice of Premier League football since it began in 1992, Tyler has been at the heart of the action in English football.

Iconic calls such as the famous 'Agueroooooo' moment and also 'Collymore closing in', are the highlights of his career and are moments that would have not been the same without his voice behind them.

Football - Manchester City v Queens Park Rangers - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 11/12 - 13/5/12 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores the third goal for his side Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account

It will be a big change for the broadcaster as they look to replace Tyler as the voice of English football.

Is Martin Tyler biased?

Modern football fans always feel everyone is out to get their club.

Liverpool and Arsenal fan bases in particular are quick to take to social media to claim Tyler downplays their successes.

They also claim he is much more energetic for their rival teams compared to their own.

Former Arsenal defender, Martin Keown, even accused Tyler of enjoying Arsenal's downfall following a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton on TalkSport.

It has been speculated for many years that he may be a Manchester United supporter, but he has denied this claim.

When asked about this, Tyler said: "How can I be a Man Utd fan when I've got excited about Aguero? All I do is react to the game."

Who does Martin Tyler support?

In perhaps a shocking revelation, Tyler revealed: "They all think I support somebody. I support Woking and I am quite happy to say that. I first went to Woking when I was eight years old, and it was the first football I had ever seen. They’ve always been my team."

So no Premier League team has the heart of the 77-year-old, which he believes to be a benefit.

"It's a great bonus to not have a Premier League team. I'm probably the only commentator to not have a Premier League club," he said.

This can put to bed any chat about Tyler being more fond of one club than any other. With a 33-year career behind him, there are bound to have been moments he had less enthusiasm.

He has said that: "I don't do social media," which is probably for the best.

Escaping the tribalism of Twitter especially means Tyler could focus on the job at hand without worrying about offending certain groups of fans.