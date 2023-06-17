Martin Tyler is set to step away from his duties with Sky Sports ahead of the 2023/24 season according to the Telegraph.

To fans of the Premier League, Tyler is known as one of the most recognisable voices in the industry.

Rarely has the ever been a 'Super Sunday' without the now 77-year-old calling the action, but it's now time for a change.

He is said to have stepped down on good terms, but it has not been confirmed that he will be retiring.

Could this mean we will be hearing from him elsewhere in the near-future.

How long did Martin Tyler work for Sky?

Tyler has been covering Premier League football ever since its conception back in 1992 and leaves behind some memorable moments.

His career with the broadcaster has spanned 33 years.

Arguably his most famous piece of work was his delivery of commentary for the iconic Sergio Aguero goal in 2012.

"Balotelli...AGUEROOOOO. I swear you'll never see anything like this again, so watch it, drink it in," is a line that will be permanently lodged in the mind of English football fans forever.

The ability to make the hair on your neck stand up through the use of voice is a rare skill but at that moment, Tyler added invaluably to an already legendary moment.

Martin Tyler releases a statement

In a statement given to Telegraph Sport, Tyler said: “In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports’ innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League.”He then went on to say: “It has been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world. Along the way I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team.”

In a tribute to his colleague, Sky Sports’ Gary Hughes said: “Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his unparalleled contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years.”

Hughes added another iconic moment of his long career: “When you think of commentary, you think of Martin Tyler. ‘Collymore closing in’,” in reference to the famous 4-3 Liverpool win against Newcastle in 1996.It will take some time to adjust but Sky Sports’ coverage of the Premier League is set to change forever with a new voice taking over.