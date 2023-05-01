Sky Sports have issued a warning to football commentator Martin Tyler after comments he made about Tottenham star Son Heung-min, that could have been deemed as offensive.

Tyler, who has worked on Sky's football coverage since 1990, was at Anfield for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Spurs.

And he was forced to commentate on plenty of drama as fans were treated to a seven-goal thriller.

Liverpool scored three goals inside the first 15 minutes, courtesy of Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

But Spurs rallied and hit back through Harry Kane before half-time.

When Son added a second with 10 minutes to play, Spurs suddenly believed.

And when Richarlison bundled home his first league goal of the season in stoppage time, Ryan Mason thought he'd rescued a memorable point.

Yet, just moments after the restart, Diogo Jota intercepted Lucas Moura's backpass and calmly slotted home – sending Anfield into raptures.

Martin Tyler's comment on Son

Amid all the on-field drama, Tyler was subject to criticism for a comment he made on Son during the match.

While the forward got himself on the scoresheet, he was also booked for a foul on Cody Gakpo.

Tyler compared the incident to something you might see in "martial arts" and his words were met with backlash by some, who deemed his words to be racist, owing to Son's Asian heritage.

Sky issue warning to Tyler

Sky have reportedly spoken with Tyler since the incident and stressed that no offence was intended.

"Martin Tyler has been reminded of the need for care with his wording," a Sky spokesperson told The Mirror.

"No offence was intended."

Has Tyler been warned before?

This is not the first time that Tyler has come under scrutiny for comments made during a match.

Indeed, he was forced to apologise for something he said during Wales’ 2022 World Cup play-off game with Ukraine last year.

The commentator suggested that Ukraine's Heorhiy Bushchan needed to “soldier on", with those words considered to be insensitive in nature during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Has Tyler commentated on other sports?

While he is best known for his commentary on football, Tyler has actually covered other sports as well.

He was part of Granada TV's cricket coverage of Roses matches and once described the action from live netball for ITV's World of Spirt.

In the mid-1980s, Tyler also anchored Channel 4's coverage of baseball's World Series.