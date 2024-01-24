Highlights Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, but a deal in the January window could be complicated.

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that it could be a complicated deal to get over the line in the January window.

The Gunners are fighting to stay in the race to secure the Premier League title this season, and further reinforcements could be necessary to help them get over the line. It's been a quiet window so far for Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team, but the signing of a midfielder could be one of their priorities before the end of the month.

Thomas Partey has missed a large portion of the season through injury which has left Arteta short of options in the middle of the park. With games coming thick and fast in all competitions over the next few months after the Gunners progressed in the Champions League, the north London outfit might need to add a little more depth and competition to their midfield in particular.

Arsenal keen on Zubimendi but face competition

According to Football.London, Arsenal are one of the sides who have been monitoring the progress of Real Sociedad's Zubimendi and the Spanish midfielder is on their shortlist of targets to bolster their midfield. Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United also have Zubimendi on their list and could step up their interest in the near future. The 24-year-old star has a £52m release clause in his contract, which could be considered a bargain for any side looking to add some calmness and composure to their midfield.

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad stats - La Liga 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 (2) 2nd Goals 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =9th Tackles Per Game 1.7 5th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 2nd Passes Per Game 46.9 3rd Match rating 6.95 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/01/2024

However, despite the La Real midfielder having a release clause, he will take some convincing to leave his current club. Zubimendi previously spoke about his future at Real Sociedad, reiterating his love for the club...

“I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad, I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here. The values of this club are the same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy."

A January move could certainly be complicated with Zubimendi unlikely to want to throw his team under the bus in the middle of the season. The chances of the 24-year-old remaining with the Spanish outfit for his whole career are slim as it's a rarity in football, but a mid-campaign departure doesn't appear to be in his plans.

Fabrizio Romano - Zubimendi is appreciated by Arsenal

Romano has confirmed that Zubimendi is a player appreciated by the Gunners, but he would also include Bayern Munich as a side who are interested in the midfielder. The Italian journalist adds that a January move will be complicated with Zubimendi wanting to remain in Spain as it stands. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Zubimendi is a player that is really appreciated, for sure. But I would also include Bayern Munich in the shortlist of clubs interested in Zubimendi for the summer transfer window. In January it is really complicated because of the cost of the deal, which is around €60m [£52m], the value of the release clause for Zubimendi. But it is also complicated on a personal point of view for Zubimendi because he's a big Real Sociedad fan, not just a fantastic player. He wants to keep going with the club, especially with this big opportunity to play in the round of 16 of the Champions League."

Mikel Arteta eyeing Serie A striker

Another area of concern in the Arsenal squad could be the centre-forward position. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to find consistency in front of goal, so the Gunners might be looking to prioritise the signing of a striker over the next couple of transfer windows. Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would like to enter the market to try and sign a new number nine.

Journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has been spoken about internally at the Emirates Stadium. However, he finds it difficult to believe that they could secure his services in the winter window - a familiar story it seems for the Gunners.