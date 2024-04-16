Highlights Arsenal are targeting Real Sociedad's Zubimendi as a potential midfielder addition in the summer.

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey, prompting the need for a younger midfielder,

Zubimendi, with a £52m release clause, is on Bayern Munich's radar, but their interest is not advanced.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new midfielder when the summer transfer window opens for business, and Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is a target for the Gunners.

Although adding an additional body in the middle of the park might not seem like an obvious priority for the north London outfit due to the options they have, the futures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey are uncertain.

Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team could be looking for a younger profile in midfield, with Jorginho and Partey reaching the latter stages of their careers.

Zubimendi a Target for Arsenal This Summer

Bayern's interest is not advanced

Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg has now confirmed that Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, who has a £52m release clause. The Spanish star, who has been described as 'extraordinary' by Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, is on the list of Bayern Munich, who are informed of Arsenal's interest.

The 25-year-old's clause becomes active in the summer, meaning the Gunners could make a move to secure his signature for a reasonable price.