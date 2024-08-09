Highlights Liverpool's reported interest in Zubimendi may face doubts due to the player's loyalty to Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi's defensive skill-set could make him a viable permanent replacement in the midfield.

Liverpool have been cautious so far this summer, but fans can expect more activity soon, both in incomings and outgoings.

Liverpool's reported interest in Martin Zubimendi has taken a twist as the Spaniard reportedly has 'doubts' about the transfer, according to local Spanish journalist Mikel Recalde.

The player was recently called up for Real Sociedad's upcoming pre-season clash against Union Berlin, implying that the Merseyside club may still have some convincing work to do.

The Reds have yet to welcome a single new incoming to the first-team since the transfer window opened almost two months ago. These slow movements could be a source of concern for fans who may have hoped to see the club mount a consecutive title charge with new manager, Arne Slot. However, it has been confirmed that Liverpool intend to introduce at least one new face, and they have identified Zubimendi as a top midfield target this summer.

Martin Zubimendi Has Doubts Over Liverpool Transfer

The Reds may still need to convince the £51 million target of their project

Following Liverpool's revealed interest in Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, it has been reported that the player may have doubts on the move, as per Recalde.

He said:

"Real Sociedad: Martin Zubimendi is still awash in doubt. The midfielder is full of doubts, which leaves a small chance for hope, and he has not yet given the final yes to a Liverpool team that is impatiently awaiting his decision."

In addition, the Spaniard has also been included in the La Liga outfit's travelling squad ahead of the pre-season tie against Union Berlin. Comparatively, Mikel Merino has been excluded amid interest from Arsenal - the difference in status of the two players implies that the deal for Zubimendi may not yet be advanced.

This won't be the first occasion on which the 25-year-old has held doubts about a move away from his current club. In May 2023, Zubimendi was on record speaking about the rumours linking him to Arsenal and Barcelona, and he explained that he had "never planned to leave Real Sociedad". Furthermore, he reiterated his stance earlier in April this year by describing how he is still "happy at Real Sociedad".

"I’m happy at Real Sociedad, it’s my home. I can’t say I will be here for the rest of my career, because maybe in the future Real Sociedad won’t want me to continue here." "I'm not bothered about those rumors" - Zubimendi on transfer rumors

After introducing Wataru Endo for a fee of just £16.2 million, Liverpool were able to temporarily plug the gaping hole left in midfield following Fabinho's departure. However, the 31-year-old international was only intended to be a stand-in solution, and the club are expected to move for a more permanent replacement this summer. Whilst Zubimendi may not display similarly elite defensive characteristics to what Liverpool fans may be used to in the Fabinho era, he still remains a fantastic technician also capable of thriving out-of-possession when required.

Martin Zubimendi's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Wataru Endo Martin Zubimendi Wataru Endo Pass completion percentage 85.7 88.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 32.8 Clearances 1.83 1.62 Tackles 1.66 2.51 Interceptions 1.25 1.05 Blocks 1.12 1.26

The £51 million release clause in his contract gives an inviting impression, but as described earlier, Zubimendi's love for Real Sociedad has deterred many interested clubs. But with Arne Slot leading the next big project in Merseyside, it may be slightly easier for them to convince the midfielder of a move to Anfield.

Liverpool are Expecting Transfer Bids for Fabio Carvalho

Arne Slot is looking to finalise the squad ahead of next season

If a deal were to be struck for Zubimendi, it would be the club's first for the summer, as they have seemingly moved with great care in this transfer window. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that the club are looking to make formal moves soon, and have earmarked several positions to target, so fans can expect more activity on this side soon.

But the Premier League side have also been busy negotiating some outgoings this summer. 21-year-old talent, Fabio Carvalho, has been the subject of interest from many domestic competitors. Liverpool rejected an initial £15 million bid from Southampton, whilst Leicester City are also reportedly expected to join the race.