Highlights Liverpool pushing hard for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot's possession-based style could make Zubimendi the ideal defensive midfielder for Liverpool.

Liverpool are prepared to go 'very big' to convince Zubimendi to make the move to England.

Liverpool are pushing to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they are prepared to go 'very big' to secure his signature.

Adding a new body in the middle of the park could be a priority for the Merseyside club in the summer transfer window as they look to build Arne Slot a squad capable of playing his style. It's been a quiet summer so far for the Reds, but the supporters at Anfield won't mind if they bring in a player of Zubimendi's calibre.

Liverpool Pushing for Martin Zubimendi

They are ready to go 'big'

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano has provided an update on Liverpool's pursuit of Zubimendi, suggesting that they are prepared to go 'very big' to secure his signature...

"Liverpool want to go very big on this one. Liverpool feel that they can reach an agreement with Real Sociedad or trigger the clause. So Liverpool are very optimistic on the club side, now working on the player side. Many clubs tried to convince Zubimendi In the last few years. Barcelona, Bayern, Arsenal, many clubs spoke to the player. He wasn't keen on the move. But now Liverpool are going very big, using the ability of their directors to try to persuade the player, present the contract proposal, find a way. So Liverpool are actively working on a deal for Martin Zubimendi, working on player side, working on club side. So the top target as new midfielder is Martin Zubimendi."

The Spanish midfielder appears to be the top target for Liverpool this summer, and they are pushing to make a deal happen. They will want to act fast, considering the clubs that have shown an interest in the past. Romano has also heaped praise on Zubimendi, suggesting that his football brain is 'different'...

"Martin Zubimendi. Liverpool are on it. Liverpool are working on deal to sign Martin Zubimendi. First point, let me say, this would be a fantastic signing. This is a special midfielder. His brain is different. We are in a top, top category. I know maybe this player is not well known around Europe. Last season, he was playing Champions League with Real Sociedad, and we saw the quality also with the Spanish national team. But what he's doing in La Liga and with Real Sociedad on a regular basis is really fantastic."

Martin Zubimendi - 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Zubimendi Appearances 29(2) Goals/Assists 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 86.4 Tackles per game 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.2 Aerials won per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.88

With Slot looking to implement a possesion-based style of play, Zubimendi could be the ideal defensive midfielder for Liverpool. Although they brought in the likes of Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister last summer, Zubimendi is more suited to the role required in a Slot system.

Related Liverpool Working on Second Signing Alongside New Midfielder Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new midfielder this summer as Arne Slot looks to bolster his squad

Liverpool's Interest in Anthony Gordon '100% Confirmed'

A move is still a possibility this summer

Italian reporter Romano has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is a target for Liverpool, with their interest in the England international '100% confirmed'. The respected journalist suggests that if the Magpies drop their asking price, then a move this summer could still be a possibility.

The Liverpool-born forward only moved to Newcastle last year, and the North East club are desperate to keep hold of him. The Reds are yet to make an offer to secure his signature, so it will be interesting to see if they firm up their interest later this month.

All statistics per WhoScored