Liverpool are considering a move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to The Times reporter Paul Joyce.

It's been a quiet start to the summer transfer window for the Merseyside outfit as Arne Slot still awaits his first new addition in the senior squad. After struggling to keep up with the pace of Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League last season, there's no doubt Liverpool need to bring in reinforcements.

Slot likes to implement a possession-based style of play, so adding a specialist midfielder could be what he needs to get the best out of his current crop of players.

Martin Zubimendi Being Considered

Liverpool want a specialist midfielder

According to The Times reporter Joyce, Liverpool are now considering a move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi. The Spanish international, who has been labelled one of 'the best midfielders in the world', would bring technical quality in the middle of the park from a player who is comfortable playing in the style of play Slot wants to see.

Zubimendi has a £51m release clause in his contract, so it could be a straightforward deal for the Reds to do this summer. Slot is keen on bringing in the 25-year-old due to the 'control' he can bring to his midfield.

Martin Zubimendi - 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Zubimendi Appearances 29(2) Goals/Assists 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 86.4 Tackles per game 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.2 Aerials won per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.88

A report from The Athletic earlier this week suggested that Liverpool were searching for a 'specialist' number six to help with Slot's style, but the reliable outlet were yet to name any potential targets. Playing regularly for Real Sociedad and Spain, two sides who like to enjoy plenty of possession, Zubimendi could be one of the ideal options for Liverpool this summer.

Although the Reds underwent a midfield overhaul last summer, with a host of players coming and going, the Merseyside club are preparing for a new era under Slot. Jurgen Klopp was in charge for almost a decade, meaning Liverpool have only needed to target players who suit the German manager's profile for a long period of time.

Liverpool Scouting Morten Frendrup

They've watched him for months

Sources have recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool's scouts have been closely monitoring Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, while Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have also been keeping tabs. The Reds have been long-term admirers and are seriously considering making an offer in the not-so-distant future.

It's understood that Liverpool were tempted to make a play to secure his signature during the previous January transfer window but opted to continue monitoring him for the remainder of the 2023/2024 season, and they've been impressed with his progress.

All statistics per WhoScored