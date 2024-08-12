Highlights Martin Zubimendi has informed Liverpool that he will not be joining the club.

Zubimendi has told sporting director Richard Hughes that he wishes to stay at Real Sociedad.

The Spaniard is set to sign a new contract at his club.

Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi has informed the club that he will not be joining them this summer, according to the most recent updates. The Spanish midfielder had been high on Arne Slot's radar, and despite Real Sociedad's attempt to persuade the 25-year-old to stay at the club, there was confidence that Zubimendi would make the switch to Anfield to become the first signing of the new era.

However, it appears as though the attempts made by his current employer to make him stick around have been successful, as the Euro 2024 winner has reportedly informed the Liverpool hierarchy of his intention to stay in Spain.

Zubimendi Set to Sign New Real Sociedad Contract

The midfielder has been persuaded to make a U-turn

According to a tweet by Fabrizio Romano, Zubimendi formally spoke to Liverpool, specifically sporting director Richard Hughes, and informed them of his decision to remain in Donastia-San Sebastian. Sociedad reportedly made a strong effort to keep the player at the club, which has now led to him being prepared to sign a new deal and continue playing in La Liga next season.

The news is a complete 180-degree turn from what Romano had claimed 24 hours prior, where he had stated that Liverpool were not giving up on a deal:

"What I want to tell you is that what I know is that, as of tonight, [Sunday] midnight in England, there are still no final decisions made by Martin Zubimendi. But today, Real Sociedad in the talks they had with some people also in the business, the message they were sending is that they know, and they feel that Zubimendi is really tempted, and they know that Liverpool are absolutely not giving up."

It was also suggested by the Italian that the contract offer made by Real Sociedad did not come close to matching the terms Liverpool had offered the Spanish international.

Liverpool Transfer Window So Far

Liverpool have failed to make a single signing

The latest rejection means that it continues to be a barren first summer for Arne Slot as the new linchpin at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool are the only Premier League club not to have made a new signing ahead of the opening fixtures of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

It was reported earlier in the window that the Reds were in the race to sign wonderkid Leny Yoro, but were eventually beaten by rivals Manchester United. Anthony Gordon was another name linked with a move back to Merseyside, with the former Evertonian desperate to play for his boyhood club.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher has said that Liverpool need to strengthen in three key areas, those being centre-back, midfield and attack. However, a move for Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili appears to be the closest to being agreed.