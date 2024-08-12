Highlights Liverpool are targeting Martin Zubimendi this summer, who has a £51m release clause.

Real Sociedad have told Zubimendi that he must pay his own release clause to join Liverpool.

La Real are cranking up the pressure as they hope to keep him at the club.

Liverpool are pushing to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and The Times reporter Paul Joyce has now provided a surprise twist, suggesting that the Spanish club have told him to pay his own release clause.

Arne Slot arrived earlier in the year to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and the Liverpool supporters might have been hoping to see their new manager backed in the transfer market. So far, the Reds are yet to make any first-team additions, but they are now pursuing a move to sign Zubimendi.

The Spanish international has a strong affinity with Real Sociedad after coming through their academy, so a move won't be as straightforward as the Merseyside outfit would have liked. Naturally, La Real are also hoping to keep hold of him during the summer transfer window.

Real Sociedad Make Surprise Zubimendi Demand

He must pay his own release clause

Joyce has now reported that Real Sociedad have informed Zubimendi that he must 'pay his own release clause' if he wants to complete a move to Liverpool. The Spanish midfielder has a £51m buy-out clause written into his contract, and La Real are cranking up the pressure as they hope to keep him at the club this summer.

According to Joyce, the process would be for Zubimendi to end his spell with the club by paying the clause himself at the La Liga offices in Madrid. It's an unusual tactic from the Spanish outfit, but they are doing everything possible to avoid an exit taking place.

Martin Zubimendi - 2023/2024 Stats Statistic Zubimendi Appearances 29(2) Goals/Assists 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 86.4 Tackles per game 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.2 Aerials won per game 1.4 Overall rating 6.88

A report from The Athletic earlier this month claimed that Liverpool were searching for a 'specialist' defensive midfielder for the summer transfer window as they looked to find a player to help Slot implement his style. Zubimendi would certainly fall into that category and his ability to play in a possession-based system understandably makes him a sought-after player for the Reds.

Real Sociedad Offer Zubimendi New Deal

It's not as attractive as what Liverpool can offer

Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, Zubimendi has been offered a new contract proposal by Real Sociedad, but their offer is 'nowhere near' what Liverpool are presenting to the player. Not only will the Premier League side be able to offer a higher salary, but also the project and possibility to play in England's top flight, which could be tempting for Zubimendi.

Liverpool are now waiting on a decision from the player, but they will want to get this deal wrapped up as soon as possible with the new 2024/2025 season starting in just a few days time.

All statistics per WhoScored