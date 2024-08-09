Highlights Liverpool are ‘pushing’ to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Talks are ongoing over a summer move, with Zubimendi 'keen' to join.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has emerged as a top target for Arne Slot.

Liverpool are ‘pushing’ to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with talks ongoing over a summer move, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds appear to be stepping up their attempts to land the Spanish international, who is attracting interest from several clubs across England and Europe this summer.

According to Plettenberg, Zubimendi would be ‘keen’ on a switch to Merseyside, while his agency, Idub Global, has an ongoing relationship with Liverpool as they also represent Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who was linked with an Anfield return earlier this year.

The German football insider suggests it remains unclear whether Liverpool will trigger Zubimendi’s release clause, set at £51million, or decide to enter negotiations with Real Sociedad over his move.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has emerged as a top target for Arne Slot, who is yet to welcome his first signing of the summer after taking over the job from Jurgen Klopp.

Zubimendi, who rejected Arsenal and Bayern Munich last summer, is reportedly more inclined to leave now than ever before.

Zubimendi ‘Keen’ on Joining Liverpool

Talks ongoing with Real Sociedad

Plettenberg, writing on X, explained that Zubimendi is now ‘keen’ on making the switch to Liverpool, with talks ongoing over his possible move.

A regular for both club and country, Zubimendi appeared in 45 matches for Real Sociedad across all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

According to Paul Joyce, Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is now leading an effort to persuade Zubimendi to stay put and reject interest from Liverpool.

The Spanish tactician, who handed the 25-year-old his first-team debut in 2019, has reportedly held several meetings with Zubimendi this week to dissuade him from an Anfield switch.

Zubimendi has gone on to make 188 appearances for Real Sociedad after coming through their youth ranks, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists. His performances for them and Spain have seen him labelled "world-class" by Kieran Tierney

In April, the 25-year-old responded to transfer rumours by saying he feels ‘at home’ at Real Sociedad, despite stories linking him with a switch to several top clubs around the continent.

Martin Zubimendi Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 85.7 Progressive passes per 90 5.15 Pass completion 86%

Maximilian Beier 'Rejects' Liverpool Move

Decides to join Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier has decided to join Borussia Dortmund and snub interest from Liverpool, Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Merseysiders look set to miss out on the 21-year-old, who was linked with several Premier League clubs after a breakthrough season in Germany, including Chelsea.

According to Plettenberg, Beier has decided to prioritise a switch to Dortmund, with the process ongoing to reach an agreement over personal terms.

Last season, the central striker made 35 appearances for Hoffenheim across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and registering three assists in 2,535 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-08-24.