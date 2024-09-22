Arsenal travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in an encounter that could have huge ramifications in determining the Premier League title, and Mikel Arteta has a huge decision to make regarding out-of-form Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian winger struggled for the Gunners in midweek during their stalemate with Atalanta in the Champions League, missing Arteta's side's most presentable opportunity, blazing over after being played in by Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea loanee made a positive impact off the bench, and is surely in contention to start against his former club tomorrow, especially considering Martinelli has failed to find the back of the net since March in an Arsenal shirt, and thus hasn't merited a starting birth for the North Londoners' most important game of the campaign so far.

Martinelli Should Lose Place for City Game

Sterling ought to start

Since scoring in Arsenal's 6-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in March, Martinelli hasn't provided a goal or assist for the Gunners, in what has been a rough patch of form for the 23-year-old. While Arteta will be holding out hope that the wide forward, who earns £180,000-per-week, can return to the exhilarating version of himself that he demonstrated during the 2022/23 season, in which he netted 15 Premier League goals, at some point the tactician will feel he has to alter his front-line.

Sterling, who scored eight times for an out of sorts Chelsea team last season, arrived at the Emirates on loan from the Blues on deadline day, in a deal that sees Arsenal pay their West London counterparts no loan fee. With the 29-year-old likely now up to speed in regard to fitness, Arteta ought to provide the former Liverpool man with his full debut.

The England international's direct dribbling, pace and quality of execution in the final third could result in Arsenal making more of their limited opportunities to expose Pep Guardiola's side. With Martinelli's game currently lacking these characteristics, Sterling's proven talent is worth experimenting with in Manchester.

Sterling scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the Citizens between 2015 and 2022, although he has been treated to a hostile reception upon returning to the club since exiting. While Martinelli's superior defensive abilities may prompt Arteta to pick the Brazil international over the ex-City star, the latter's motivation to turn up in the face of hostility is another reason to opt for the temporary addition.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Sterling Martinelli Appearances 31 35 Goals 8 6 Assists 4 4 Shots Per 90 2.32 2.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.3 0.3 Key Passes Per 90 1.36 2.05 Expected Assists Per 90 0.2 0.23 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.05 1.79

Odegaard Could Return For October Internationals

Norway Could Call Him Up

One man who certainly won't be involved at the Etihad is Martin Odegaard, who has been ruled out of the game with an ankle issue. The Norwegian collided with Austria's Christoph Baumgartner in a Nations League encounter earlier this month, and subsequently suffered ligament damage from the incident.

The Gunners have been given a fresh update on their captain's fitness, with Norway reportedly not ruling out calling the playmaker up for their matches during the next international break in October. This would mean Odegaard would miss just the next three league games, and could feature as soon as October 19th, when Arsenal travel to Bournemouth.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/09/2024