Key Takeaways Mikel Arteta has the onerous task of picking a left winger ahead of their Arsenal's north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur.

Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling all put together compelling cases to be the starting left winger.

Here's a statistical breakdown on their shooting, dribbling and passing statistics in deciphering who comes out on top.

Arsenal – and much-beloved boss Mikel Arteta, in particular – have a problem to sort out before the impending north London derby against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur. Bukayo Saka, the capital club’s posterboy, is set to be stationed on the right flank, but who will partner him on the left may have the Emirates Stadium higher-ups in knots.

All three of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling put together compelling cases, in their own right, to woo Arteta over before the all-important fixtures – but what do the statistics suggest? Is there a clear winner? Does one player fall away from the rest of the pack? Or do they assert their dominance in specific areas?

Using Squawka's Comparison Matrix, and the trio’s numbers from last season, we took a total of three sub-categories of the raw numbers: Shooting Statistics, Dribbling Statistics and Passing Statistics into consideration when deciphering which player should be trusted by Arteta and Co to play against Tottenham on 15 September.

Shooting Stats Compared

Trossard, of the trio, is the leading sharpshooter

Close

While a winger’s primary objective is not to cut in and shoot at goal, having goalscoring ability just makes them all the more attractive. Trossard, formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion, scored double what Martinelli managed and four more than Sterling, proving his sharpshooter nature in the final third.

All 12 (0.7 per 90) of the Belgium international’s goals came inside the box, showcasing he is able to make a difference in the danger zone, while Sterling and Martinelli both managed to score the solitary goal from outside the 18-yard box.

Trossard, once again, comes out on top in regard to their respective conversion rates (%). Of the shots he aims at goal, 29.27% end up rippling the net, whereas the conversion rates of Martinelli (15.38%) and Sterling (21.62%) are less favourable.

Related Leandro Trossard Explains the Origin of His 'Goggles' Celebration The Belgian's signature post-goal move has become commonplace in the Premier League since his move to Arsenal.

In terms of shots (excluding blocks) taken, Trossard, 29, is the most fruitful, having taken 2.3 - per 90 - across the entire campaign. Sterling and Martinelli scored 1.7 and 1.8 in that department, respectively.

And while it’s well and good to take a lot of shots from attacking positions, what’s most important is how accurate they are – and in terms of shots on targets, there is nothing to separate Sterling and Martinelli, both on 1 per 90, while Trossard - regarded as one of the best wingers at Euro 2024 - boasted a rate of 1.3.

Sterling’s shot accuracy rate does reign triumphant, however, with 59.46% of his taken shots going on target. Martinelli boasts a rate of 56.41%, while Trossard sits last at 53.66%.

Martinelli vs Trossard vs Sterling - 23/24 Shooting Stats Compared Shooting Statistic (per 90) Martinelli Trossard Sterling Goals 0.3 0.7 0.4 Non-Penalty Goals 0.3 0.7 0.4 Goals from Inside Box 0.3 0.7 0.4 Goals from Outside Box 0.1 0 0.1 Conversion Rate (%) 15.38 29.27 21.62 Shots (excl. blocks) 1.8 2.3 1.7 Shot Accuracy (%) 56.41 53.66 59.46 Shots on Target 1 1.3 1 Shots Blocked 0.9 1.1 0.7

Dribbling Stats Compared

The Englishman shines with the ball at his feet

Close

Sterling, one of the highest-paid English footballers, comes into his element with the ball at his feet, all while being stood up by an opposition defender. His dazzling feet and wicked change of pace make him a nuisance to contain – and the underlying numbers prove just that.

Of the triumvirate, all of whom can play on the left flank, Sterling’s statistics show that he is the most daring, albeit the least successful when completing dribbles. In terms of completing a take-on, the four-time Premier League winner completed 2.1 per 90, more than Martinelli (1.8) and significantly more than Trossard (1.4).

That’s not to say he enjoyed the highest level of success in his attempts, however, as Trossard runs away with the best success from a take-on standpoint. The diminutive Belgian boasts a success rate of 60.98%, which blows the other two out of the water.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Throughout his 379-game Premier League career, Sterling has notched 123 goals and 62 assists.

Martinelli, 23, enjoys success in 39.6% of his take-on attempts, while Kingston-born Sterling’s success rate is just less – 39.13% to be precise. What could play into Trossard’s hands is his low centre of gravity, which aids a player’s ability to weave in and out of opposition and get through with relative ease.

Thanks to his daring nature, new arrival Sterling often finds himself in and around the box. His darting runs, combined with his natural ability to go left or right, often puts defenders in a spot of bother and, as such, he won three penalties (0.3 per 90) last term. For reference: Martinelli won zero and Trossard won just one.

Another key component of dribbling is retaining possession – and that’s what Trossard excels at. Despite enjoying the most take-ons and winning the most fouls, Sterling gave the ball away 16.6 times per 90 in 2023/24 – and to compare, Martinelli lost possession 16.5 times, while Trossard comes out on top having only lost possession on 15.5 occasions per 90.

Martinelli vs Trossard vs Sterling - 23/24 Dribbling Stats Compared Dribbling Statistic (per 90) Martinelli Trossard Sterling Take-ons Completed 1.8 1.4 2.1 Take-on Success (%) 39.6 60.98 39.13 Fouls Won 1.1 1.1 1.9 Penalties Won 0 0.1 0.3 Possession Lost 16.5 15.5 16.6

Passing Stats Compared

Martinelli dominates in the passing department

Close

Things so far have not looked too bright for Martinelli – but with his passing excelling past Sterling and Trossard, could he give Arteta a selection headache ahead of their all-important fixture against Postecoglou and Co? Let’s find out.

In terms of assists, he drew with Sterling (both on 0.2 per 90), while usurping Waterschei-born Trossard, but his chance creation numbers are through the roof in comparison, boasting 44 – equating to 2 per 90 - across the entire Premier League season.

Trossard and Sterling, who both created 1.4 per 90, fall behind in that regard, and they do again in terms of passes attempted and completed, proving that the Brazil international’s ability to tee up his teammates is what he could provide his side with against a well-drilled, stubborn Spurs side.

Related 15 Best Wingers in the Premier League Right Now (2024) The Premier League is filled with talent, but the incredible depth on the wings is phenomenal.

And even though the ex-Ituano man has attempted to be more inventive in his passing, he ensures to not let it hamper his accuracy rate – as he boasted a success rate of 85.01%, as opposed to Trossard’s 78.71% and Sterling’s 79.33%. Martinelli also comes out on top from a crossing perspective – finishing with a gold medal for both crosses attempted and accuracy.

An important aspect of a winger's play is involving others in attacking patterns and one of the easiest methods of doing so is using lay-offs. In this department, there is little to separate the triumvirate. Both Sterling and Trossard completed 0.8 per 90, while Martinelli completed 0.5.

Martinelli vs Trossard vs Sterling - 23/24 Passing Stats Compared Passing Statistic Martinelli Trossard Sterling Assists 0.2 0.1 0.2 Chances Created 2 1.4 1.4 Passes Attempted 35.8 33.2 29.9 Passes Completed 30.5 26.1 23.8 Pass Accuracy (%) 85.01 78.71 79.33 Crosses Attempted 4.9 3.2 2.7 Crossing Accuracy (%) 25.69 17.54 16.95 Successful Lay-Offs 0.5 0.8 0.8 Passes Completed (Opp. Half) 25.9 18.3 19.4 Forward Passes 4.4 6.7 7

Verdict - Leandro Trossard

The spot is up for grabs this season

So, who’s best suited to donning the red against their local rivals to ensure they continue their fruitful start to the current campaign? It has to be Trossard, who already has a goal to his name after netting against Aston Villa in their 2-0 victory at Villa Park.

Although statistics do not paint the full picture, the Belgian’s goal threat cannot be denied and, given how well he has started 2024/25, despite not always being trusted with the starting berth, he has proven his potency in front of goal and ability to link up well with club colleagues.

It’s now on Martinelli to regain his starting spot on the left-hand side of Arteta’s front three, while Sterling – despite being on a season-long loan – has every chance to upset the applecart and, thanks to his experience in the Premier League, become the Spanish tactician’s go-to guy on the left.