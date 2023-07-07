Mason Mount has been unveiled as Manchester United’s first signing of the summer after an extensive back-and-forth saga with his former employers Chelsea.

Fans of the 13-time Premier League champions are understandably excited to see how he performs in the club’s pre-season.

The 36-cap England international signed a five-year contract worth £250,000 per week after the Old Trafford outfit agreed to pay £55m + £5m in add-ons.

Chelsea initially rejected United’s third - and final - bid, but the two parties remained in dialogue to get a deal across the line, which they were eventually able to do. The move marked the end of Mount's 18-year association with the Blues.

While fans of the Red Devils can't wait to see Mount in action on the pitch for Erik ten Hag's side, there was also plenty of anticipation regarding the reception that their new signing would receive from fan favourite Lisandro Martínez when he reported to the club's Carrington training complex for the first time.

It comes after last season’s contest between United and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, when the pair squared up to each other in a fierce altercation.

Chelsea welcomed United to west London as the two sides played out a drama-filled 1-1 draw last October, with the visitors having Casemiro to thank for a stoppage-time equaliser.

However, earlier in the match, tensions boiled over between the now teammates.

Their clash came after Mount fouled the Argentine defender, which prompted Martinez to shove the Englishman in the chest.

Luke Shaw interjected to defuse the situation, but there definitely seemed to be some lingering bad blood between the pair.

However, footage has now emerged from Mount's first training session as a United player, when he made it clear that he and Martinez are now on good terms.

The official Manchester United Twitter account gave an update on the duo and even posted a light-hearted exchange as the two joked about their previous issues.

Now Mount is on the same side as Martinez, the pair were all smiles as it seems the new arrival has formed an immediate friendship with his former foe.

“Come, my brother,” Martinez said as he offered his new teammate a warm embrace.

He continued: “Before we fight with each other, now we love each other.” as the pair shared a laugh.

“Together now!” Mount replied.

It's the sort of exchange that will warm the hearts of United fans after a tough summer when recruitment is concerned.

Mount and Martinez will likely get the chance to play in the same XI for the first time on Wednesday evening as United take on Leeds in Oslo in the first match of their pre-season campaign.