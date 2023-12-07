Highlights Martyn Ford, known as the 'World's Scariest Man,' is set to make his debut in MMA next year.

Ford's previously planned boxing fight with the Iranian Hulk was canceled due to concerns for his opponent's welfare.

Ford has been training for several years in MMA, making him a formidable challenge for Hall in their potential matchup.

British giant Martyn Ford has always flirted with the idea of entering the combat sports world and came close to doing so in a boxing fight with the Iranian Hulk, which was eventually cancelled. However, he will finally do so next year as part of a four-man MMA tournament featuring strongman Eddie Hall, a friend and fellow fitness enthusiast.

The pair could meet in a potential MMA fight, which will provide for an intriguing tale of the tape given the huge size and frames of both fighters. It remains to be seen if the pair will definitely meet as it will depend on results and the draw of the tournament. Ford is quite often referred to as the 'World's Scariest Man', and he looks in seriously menacing shape ahead of a debut in the cage which is currently scheduled for next February.

Martyn Ford's cancelled boxing fight

Face-off with Iranian Hulk

Ford was set to step in the ring against fellow giant Iranian Hulk, real name Sajad Gharibi, who had never been spotted on British shores and was completely unknown ahead of his debut. It quickly became clear that his frame was not what was expected from social media pictures, as the pair clashed in a brawl during a face-off in the Middle East and Ford begun to have doubts over the fight.

The reason for cancelled fight

The Briton elected to cancel the fight after being concerned for the welfare of his opponent which was an extremely wise decision, despite Iranian Hulk later threatening legal action. Gharibi looked awful when eventually making his debut in a demolition defeat against the Kazakh Titan, despite having accused Ford of being "embarrassing" for showing his concerns and calling a halt to proceedings.

Ford was left frustrated after the collapse, but has always stated his abilities lie in MMA where he has trained for several years and has even come close to competing in Polish promotion KSW. Strongmen in sport has become more common recently with Hall himself being dropped in a first-of-a-kind boxing match with fellow World's Strongest Man Thor Bjornsson.

Martyn Ford in sensational shape for MMA debut

Martyn Ford's physique right now

The fitness machine and actor himself is in phenomenal shape and this week posted images of himself posing on the beach as he looks in seriously insane shape for his potential encounter with Hall in 2024. He has shown off a ripped six-pack, which he has sported ever since making a remarkable weight-loss transformation for his cancelled show last year.

Ford is an incredible specimen and will be a menacing challenge for Hall standing at six feet eight inches, having weighed a monstrous 310lb which will give him a size advantage over his potential opponent. The pair have worked out together before and have regularly been seen in fitness videos together, but they will have to put friendships aside this time around.

Martyn Ford in training

Ford is currently beginning training for his maiden cage appearance, with his rival Eddie Hall having announced the tournament on his social media including a picture of his own incredible physique. Footage has emerged in recent times of Ford using a variety of MMA training technique including practicing his kicks on the heavy bag as he gears up for a mega-money appearance in the Middle East.