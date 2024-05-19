Highlights Fanatics is suing Marvin Harrison Jr. for breaching a lucrative contract involving marketing opportunities.

Harrison is reluctant to sign an NFLPA deal affecting fans' access to player merchandise.

Although facing legal challenges, Harrison's exceptional skills make him a promising part of the Arizona Cardinals' future.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a generational talent at wide receiver, though it appears his off-the-field relationships aren't as strong as his ones on the gridiron.

According to a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Harrison is being sued by Fanatics for breaching contract over public appearances and merchandise. According to the report, details of the contract have been redacted, but it was worth substantial money:

"A source told ESPN earlier this month that the deal was for at least $1 million and that the contract was for autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel and other marketing opportunities."

The report comes on the heels of Harrison refusing to sign a deal with the NFLPA so that his name, image, and likeness can be used in the NFL license (for example, EA Sports purchased the license in order to use real-life players in their Madden NFL franchise of sports video games).

Expectations remain astronomical for the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., though his spotty track record of commitment and refusal to hire an agent could portend a difficult future in regard to contract negotiations between Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals.

Fanatics Wants Harrison To Capitulate

The company hopes the lawsuit will force the WR to honor his contract

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since Harrison Jr. hasn't signed the league-wide licensing deal, some things will be different for the rookie, until and unless he capitulates to league demands. For example, fans can't buy a Nike edition of his jersey. He is also ineligible to appear in the Madden games or any other property that uses the NFL license.

When Harrison Jr. originally signed his deal with Fanatics, he was only a sophomore in college. Now that he is officially in the NFL, he believes he is worth more. During a recent broadcast, ESPN's Pat McAfee told viewers that the rookie wide receiver is looking to renegotiate the deal.

According to the ESPN report, Harrison has been adamant that no such contract exists with Fanatics. Instead, Harrison is selling signed memorabilia through The Official Harrison Collection's website. The site, which says, "Cardinals memorabilia coming soon," states that it is "the ONLY website to purchase signed Harrison memorabilia."

In the lawsuit, Fanatics is claiming that Harrison is negotiating deals with competing brands despite being under contract, as well as illegally selling his own merchandise, which they (Fanatics) are responsible for. The company requested a jury trial and estimated damages caused by Harrison's failure to oblige to be in the "millions of dollars".

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: At the time of the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison Jr. ranks sixth all-time in Ohio State history in receptions (155), sixth all-time in receiving yards (2,613), and third all-time in touchdown catches (31).

It's worth noting that none of these issues will preclude Harrison from participating in the NFL. Notably, longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refused to sign the NFLPA licensing deal in perpetuity, though he never (knowingly) breached a contract with a sponsorship.

On the field, the 21-year-old wide receiver is wise beyond his years, and his instincts and technique make him an extremely quarterback-friendly target. He has elite change of direction skills and foot speed, making him a potent route runner. He can be explosive coming out of his breaks, creating separation from defenders with ease.

There hasn't been this complete a prospect at the position since Amari Cooper plied his trade at Alabama. Regardless of how his dispute with Fanatics is resolved, the Cardinals will be happy to have Harrison in the building.

