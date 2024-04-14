Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr. is a top draft prospect due to elite athletic ability and big-play capability.

The Arizona Cardinals could use Harrison Jr. as their number-one wide receiver to boost their offensive potential.

Harrison Jr.'s fit with the Cardinals and Murray could provide a much-needed spark to the team.

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and the Arizona Cardinals hold the fourth overall selection.

There are many ways they could go with this pick, but if the board falls favorably, they will have a chance to draft star wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. Harrison Jr. has arguably been the best player in college football the past two seasons, and he is the most highly coveted non-quarterback in the draft.

A two-time unanimous All-American, he showcased elite production during the 2023 season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2023 Stats Receptions 67 Yards 1,211 Average 18.1 Touchdowns 14

With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and a track record of jaw-dropping plays, it was an easy call for Harrison Jr. to declare for the draft.

Harrison Jr. may be the best overall player in the draft, but the need for quarterbacks among the teams with high draft selections will ultimately cost him the No. 1 overall pick. That being said, there is a team drafting in the top five that does have a high-level quarterback and is in need of an explosive playmaker.

The Cardinals finished 2023 with a putrid 4-13 record, but at the end of the season, they got back their best playmaker.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL late during the 2022 season, and missed half of 2023 while recovering. When Murray came back the Cardinals eased him back in, but by the end of the season he looked like he was somewhat back to his old form.

The Cardinals have some offensive talent, and Murray is in need of a true number-one wideout. Harrison Jr. would be a perfect fit for Arizona, and allow them to open up their playbook.

Related Why the Arizona Cardinals Have 2 First Round Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft The Cardinals find themselves in a rebuilding period, so it's a good thing they've got two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Evaluating Marvin Harrison Jr.

There isn't much this former Buckeye can't do

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrison Jr. did no athletic testing during the pre-draft combine and pro day circuits, and he really didn't need to. Listed at 6'4" and 205 pounds in college, his athletic play style, contested catch ability, and explosive speed lit the college football world on fire and solidified him as one of the elite players in this year's draft.

Harrison Jr.'s big play capability

Big plays are the name of the game in the modern NFL, and having a receiver who can stretch the field vertically is a commodity. Harrison Jr. used his elite speed and good acceleration to blow by defensive backs off the ball, and create the chunk plays.

Ohio State uses a variety of play-action pass schemes, and with the high safety over the top of Harrison Jr. blitzing, this leaves a potential home-run play on the board for the offense.

Harrison Jr. slowly plays it out of his stance, knowing that the cornerback already has outside leverage as well as cushion. The defense rotates into a cover three look after the blitz, but the middle safety has eyes on the middle of the field. Harrison Jr. turns on the jets and blows by his man.

The pass is thrown a bit behind him, but Harrison uses great concentration to track the ball and haul it in for a massive play.

Harrison Jr.'s contested catches and competitive toughness

Harrison Jr. uses his massive frame to make catches others cannot, and he is as competitive as it comes in one-on-one situations.

The defense rotates defensive backs late, and they all end up one-on-one against the Ohio State wide receivers.

Lined up in the middle, Harrison Jr. feels the cornerback playing to the outside but uses a good release off the ball to create inside leverage, and breaks inside on his route.

The quarterback delivers the pass high, but Harrison Jr. uses his giant catch radius to go up and come down with it. The pass being offline gives the corner some room to recover, and he viciously looks to break up the play, but Harrison has ahold of it with an iron grip.

Harrison Jr.'s yard-after-catch ability

Teams started to play more zone coverage, and deeper coverage against Ohio State in an effort to slow down Harrison Jr.'s vertical and contested catch ability, but that gave him a chance to show off his yard-after-catch prowess as his offense adjusted.

The defense is playing a split field coverage, with the defensive backs playing man on the trips side of the field, while the defense is playing zone on the side where Harrison Jr. is lined up.

The trip side of the field has two players run toward Harrison Jr., while he runs a shallow crosser. This "criss-cross" concept is designed to free up space for Harrison Jr. in the middle by pulling the man defenders and zone defenders in opposite directions.

The slot receiver clears out to the endzone, and as Harrison Jr. runs the shallow cross he is wide open. Making the catch in stride he quickly turns upfield and takes it to the house.

This play was more of a "design win" for Harrison Jr., but at times he also used his elite route running to open up big yard-after-catch chances.

Harrison Jr. is a high-IQ football player, and with the corner playing outside of him on the snap, he quickly breaks inside anticipating zone coverage. The hard jab step also causes the linebacker to react slowly to the play as Harrison Jr. enters his zone.

Making the catch in stride he turns upfield and outruns the linebacker as he nears the sideline. A gain of nearly 30 yards in the blink of an eye, and a great demonstration of physical attributes (speed and quickness), mental processing (reading the coverage), and technique (route running), will make Harrison Jr. a perennial All-Pro candidate.

Where Do the Cardinals Stand?

With year two under a new regime and the full return of their star quarterback, Arizona is in need of a star playmaker

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 season was the first for head coach Jonathan Gannon in the desert, as well as for first-time offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Spending time with the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, Petzing implemented a run-heavy offense early on in the season while Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune both started for the recovering Murray.

While the offense struggled to get going this was less of an indictment on Petzing, and more of a talent issue for the Cardinals. A team with a mediocre receiving core and backup quarterbacks can only go so far.

When Murray did come back, the team saw more success, and they do have a few other pieces.

Kyler Murray's return

An ACL injury is scary for any athlete, but much more so for a quarterback who has to rely on athletic ability to make things happen. Murray came back from his ACL and put up solid numbers while delivering Arizona three of its four wins.

Kyler Murray 2023 Passing Statistics Games Started 8 Pass Attempts 268 Completions 176 Touchdowns 10 Interceptions 5 Yards 1799 Completion Percentage 73.33 Passer Rating 89.4

He also managed to gain 244 yards rushing and added three touchdowns as well.

For only starting eight games with vanilla play calling, Murray's numbers coming off a serious injury was not bad, especially since he utilizes his legs to improvise and create.

Nothing is open initially for Murray, and as the edge defenders start to bend the arc, Murray quickly evades the pressure and resets the pocket. With the pocket reset, Murray starts to survey the field again, and this time he finds a man starting to snake free to the endzone.

As protection finally starts to break for good, Murray throws a dart while fading away and it hits his man in stride for a touchdown.

Seeing Murray be able to cut and move freely without any limitations is a great sign for his progress moving forward, and should make the Cardinals optimistic about his chances of returning to being one of the top quarterbacks in the game.

James Conner and the running game

Reaching a career milestone of 1,000 yards rushing for the first time during his seventh NFL season, James Conner and the Cardinals' run game were one of the few bright spots for the team in 2024.

Under Petzing, the Cardinals used multiple different types of zone runs out of multiple looks. Conner found a way to thrive and ended up having a career year.

As Arizona looks to run zone to the left, Conner makes a good cut but runs into a little bit of traffic. With his contact balance on full display, he is able to regain his footing and plow ahead for a few more hard yards.

Conner used solid vision, and his strong running game to grind out tough yards, and he even gained five yards per carry, the highest mark of his career to that point. With one year left on his current contract, he will be a key contributor during the 2024 season.

A budding star in Trey McBride?

The player who led the 2023 Cardinals in receiving yards was not even a receiver, but second-year tight end Trey McBride. After a slow rookie year in 2022, McBride had a little bit of a coming-out party, and showed that he has a chance to be a key contributor in Arizona for a while.

McBride is a solid athlete with the ball in his hands, and Petzing did everything he could to help McBride find space. 439 of Mcbride's 825 yards came after the catch, making him a versatile and potent playmaker if given a chance.

He still has work to do to develop his route running and become a more complete tight end, but the base is there for future success.

Harrison Jr.'s Fit and Final Verdict

Harrison Jr. could go to a team with a built-in franchise quarterback and be the headliner right away

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In some ways, Harrison Jr. becoming a Cardinal could be the best of both worlds for all parties involved.

The Cardinals are committed to Murray, who still has four years remaining on his deal, and now is the time to build a team around him. Conner and McBride had good 2023 seasons, but the Cardinals' wide receiver core was lackluster at best.

Hollywood Brown left to sign a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and Rondale Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. While both made some contributions during the 2023 season, both are far from being the No. 1 wide receivers that the Cardinals need.

Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch will be back, but both are only role players at best.

The team needs an instant impact maker, someone who they can throw the ball to over 100 times a year, and get multiple highlight reel plays a game.

Harrison Jr. is this player, and it is looking increasingly more likely as the draft draws closer that he will be available with the fourth overall pick.

Having a veteran quarterback like Murray will also benefit Harrison Jr., who will know very quickly who will be throwing him the ball, and they will both be given a chance to develop chemistry with one another.

Harrison Jr. is the star that Murray has longed for, and Arizona would be foolish not to take him if given the chance.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.