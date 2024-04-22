Highlights Ohio State has produced six Offensive or Defensive Rookies of the Year winners in the last eight years.

Marvin Harrison Jr. aims to continue the trend, but his success depends on the team and quarterback that lands him.

Thanks to tough competition, Harrison Jr. needs to impress to maintain Ohio State's streak.

Ohio State, regardless of who is coaching, has delivered historic game-changers to the NFL in recent years. Over the past eight seasons, a player from “THE" Ohio State University won either offensive or defensive Rookie of the Year six times.

In 2024, Marvin Harrison Jr. will attempt to join C. J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Nick Bosa, Michael Thomas, Chase Young, and Marshon Lattimore as past winners. Obviously, where Harrison Jr. lands and who throws passes to him will go a long way toward deciding his chances of taking home the award.

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. Continue the Trend of Ohio State OROTY Winners?

Harrison Jr. ranks second in Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds but faces stiff competition

According to Fansided, USC’s Caleb Williams ranks as the favorite for offensive rookie of the year at +350. After the presumed No. 1 draft pick, the trio of talented pass catchers —Harrison Jr. (+600), Malik Nabers (+700), and Rome Odunze (+1000)—fill the next three spots.

While quarterbacks generally have the advantage, non-QBs have swiped quite a few OROTY awards from under their playcallers. Back-to-back wide receivers (Ja'Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson) earned the distinction in 2021 and 2022, with a few running backs sprinkled in previously (Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Todd Gurley).

Marvin Harrison Jr. College Stats Year Receptions Yards Yards/Rec TDs 2021 11 139 12.6 3 2022 77 1,263 16.4 14 2023 67 1,211 18.1 14

Of course, you can bet Harrison Jr.'s odds will change depending on where he lands. For example, if Kyler Murray or Justin Herbert becomes his quarterback, all of a sudden, he could put up league-leading numbers.

Based on the excitement around Harrison Jr., Puka Nacua’s rookie records of 105 receptions and 1,486 would be in jeopardy if the Ohio State product gets a real quarterback.

However, if he ends up with the New England Patriots or New York Giants, we’re more likely to see disgusted tweets from Marvin Harrison Sr. than Rookie of the Year hardware. Unfortunately for Harrison Jr., Williams walks into one of the best situations for a rookie QB in recent memory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: At the time of the 2024 NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. ranks sixth all-time in Ohio State history in receptions (155), sixth all-time in receiving yards (2,613), and third all-time in touchdown catches (31).

To win their awards, Wilson put up 83 catches for 1,103 yards, while Chase totaled 81 catches for 1,455 yards and a ridiculous 13 touchdowns. Although, neither had to measure themselves against a top-rated quarterback entering a ready-made situation. Therefore, Harrison Jr. will need to set the world on fire to keep the streak alive for Ohio State products.

