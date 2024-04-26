Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr. is the 4th pick in 2024 NFL Draft, expected to boost the Cardinals' passing game.

Harrison Jr. brings pro-ready traits and a big body ideal for making plays all over the field.

His addition to the Cardinals can elevate Kyler Murray's confidence and the team's outlook for 2024.

With the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals have selected Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to step in and be the team's new premiere weapon in the passing game. The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the 21-year-old was one of the highest touted prospects this entire draft cycle, and GIVEMESPORT's top prospect overall.

Many expected that if the Cardinals stayed put, they'd use the pick to select Harrison Jr. The receiver lit it up in college, recording back-to-back seasons of over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns. Now he's set to pair up with Kyler Murray in hopes of elevating the Cardinals passing attack for 2024 and beyond.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Marvin Harrison Jr.'s scouting report says he's a can't-miss prospect The Ohio State product and son of former Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison has lofty expectations ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A Closer Look At Marvin Harrison Jr.

Just how good can the rookie be in year one?

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

As far as receiver prospects go, you'd be hard-pressed to find one the checks as many boxes as Harrison Jr. does upon entry to the league. With dominant seasons catching throws from two different quarterbacks while at Ohio State, the success was proven to be sustainable, and there is strong reason to believe it immediately translates in the NFL.

Harrison Jr.'s frame is spectacular. Standing 6'3" and weighing 209 pounds, the 21-year-old has a great frame and catch radius that allow him to reel in tosses vertically at the highpoint or laterally when working across the field. More than just a big body, Harrison Jr. amazes with the fluidity and route-running prowess he brings to the table, it's clear the NFL pedigree he has, because there are so many pro-ready traits that he brings to an offense from day one.

On top of those already enticing traits, Harrison Jr.'s ability to adapt for passes with excellent body control and tempo give him the chance to make any catch. The level of dependability allows a safety blanket-esque dynamic to exist in the offense, and should help keep Kyler Murray confident when dealing the football.

In the Arizona Cardinals receiver room, Harrison Jr. has the talent to step in and be the immediate top option in the passing game. While players like Trey McBride, Greg Dortch, and Michael Wilson all offer value as complimentary passes, there is a clear lack of alpha in the room that has now been resolved. With Murray now back at 100%, he should be in sync with Harrison Jr. all season, ready to give him plenty of targets in 2024.

The team could still use some additional reinforcement on the interior offensive line, and will likely add some defensive talent as well, but with ten picks remaining, the Cardinals are far from done improving this roster. Keep an eye out for them later tonight as they possess the 27th pick and have plenty of capital to potentially move up if a player they covet is available.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Recap (at time of pick) Round Pick No. Selection 1 4 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State 1 27 -- 2 35 -- 3 66 -- 3 71 -- 3 90 -- 4 104 -- 5 138 -- 6 186 -- 7 226 --

It's difficult to say the direct impact that Marvin Harrison Jr. could have on the Arizona Cardinals 2024 outlook, but the team is likely better than their 4-13 record in 2023, so adding an elite wideout while getting another of development for a lot of the team's existing young talent could go a long way for a franchise hoping to take the next step in their rebuild.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.