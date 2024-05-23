Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr. has signed his rookie deal, allowing his jersey to go on sale under the NFLPA's licensing agreement.

His contract is worth $35.3 million, with a $22.5 million signing bonus, including a fifth-year option.

As the son of a Hall-of-Famer and after a high-caliber college player, expectations for Harrison Jr. are high.

The Arizona Cardinals can now breathe a sigh of relief, as their anticipated future All-Pro receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., has signed his rookie deal.

In what is a move as much about business as it is about football, Harrison's signing means he is now part of the NFLPA's licensing agreement, so his jersey can now go on sale. As reported by the NFL Network's Ian Rappoport:

ESPN's Adam Schefter has also shared specifics on Harrison's rookie deal. The deal is worth $35.3 million, with a $22.5 million signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option.

The Cardinals will surely be happy to list MHJ's jersey on their team shop, as his jersey sales are expected to be very high. It certainly hasn't been a quiet offseason for Harrison, as he is facing a lawsuit from Fanatics for breach of contract over public appearances and merchandise.

Harrison Jr. Enters The NFL With High Expectations

Son of Hall-of-Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. is touted as a generational WR prospect

Credit: Brooke LaValley / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrison enters the NFL with an enormous amount of hype, as the former Ohio State Buckeye recorded 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and was named the Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year.

His 2022 numbers were even better, with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison was named an All-American in both seasons and won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff award as the best receiver in the nation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among the 'big three' prospects at WR - Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze - Harrison Jr. had the highest receiving average at 18.1

Harrison was selected by the Cardinals with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the hopes that Kyler Murray will now have his go-to target for the next 10 years. The Cardinals are hoping their 2018 first overall pick can find his form with a full season removed from his ACL injury, and a proper replacement for DeAndre Hopkins, whom the Cardinals let go in May 2023.

Harrison's father of course, is the Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., who played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison was a go-to target for Peyton Manning, as the eight-time All-Pro caught a career total of 1,102 passes for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns.

While Harrison Jr. will be hoping for a similar career to his father, he's been compared to A.J. Green far more as an NFL receiver. Green of course, played for the Cardinals for two seasons after spending the majority of his career with the Bengals.

The Cardinals will hope to bring some explosiveness to their offense with a healthy Kyler Murray and Harrison joining the fold. With his deal now signed, jersey sales will likely move very quickly.

