Key Takeaways Fanatics now suing both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Sr., claiming fraud.

Harrison Sr. was implicated by signing a legal document on behalf of his son.

Fanatics may sue for more damages, as Harrison Jr's jersey still isn't able to be sold.

Fanatics has now amended the lawsuit they filed against Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. . earlier this offseason and will now be suing his father as well, Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr.

Attorney Paul Lesko posted on X that Fanatics has added Harrison Sr. to the lawsuit as a defendant.

Fanatics is suing both Harrisons, accusing them of fraud.

Fanatics has not been shy in sharing their contentions. They have accused the Harrisons of committing fraud by knowingly inducing the company into signing a contract that Harrison Jr. never intended to honor.

How is Marvin Harrison Sr. Being Implicated With His Son?

Fanatics alleges that Harrison Sr. signed the contract, while creating the impression that Jr. signed it.

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Jr.'s argument in the initial lawsuit was that he never actually signed the "Binding Term Sheet" that ostensibly created a contract between him and Fanatics.

That has opened the door for Fanatics to accuse Harrison Sr. of signing the document in a way that created an impression that his son had signed it.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who practiced law for 18 years, the fact that Harrison Sr. signed the contract made it easy for Fanatics to implicate him in their amended lawsuit.

By making the “there’s no contract because Harrison Sr. not Harrison Jr. signed it,” Harrison Jr. and Harrison Sr. have provoked Fanatics to sue Harrison Sr. And to sue both of them for fraud.

Florio added that it was a 'massive unforced error' by the Harrisons, as the elder signing the contract opened the door for both to be sued.

For starters, the signature shell game wasn’t going to be a silver bullet, mainly since Harrison Jr. performed the contract that his father had signed for a year. Now, Fanatics has unlocked the ability to sue both Harrisons, and to extend the case beyond the more limited breach-of-contract damages to the broader scope of recovery available in a tort case.

In the initial lawsuit, filed back in May, Fanatics filed that they were set to pay Harrison Jr. $1.05 million between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2026, in exchange for game jerseys and over 35,000 autographs.

The lawsuit has also affected Harrison's jersey sales, or lack thereof, as Fanatics, the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals are not legally permitted to sell them, based on the wishes of Harrison's representatives, according to insider Ian Rappoport.

It's likely that Harrison's team doesn't want Fanatics profiting off his name while they're in the midst of a legal battle.

You have to wonder if this was a massive misstep by the Harrisons, as Harrison Jr. is being dubbed as one of the best WR prospects of the modern era, and his name would surely would've been among the top-selling jerseys if jerseys were made available to the public.

We'll have to now see the next steps in this lawsuit that has now become a family affair.

Source: Paul Lesko, Mike Florio