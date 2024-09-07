Key Takeaways The 2024 draft class is extremely impressive, and there could be a ton of players that turn into stars over the years.

Currently, the top two favorites to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award are Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Marvin Harrison Jr. should be considered the favorite instead, and has a better chance to win the award than both Williams and Daniels.

The 2024 NFL Draft class is a very impressive one. There's a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and looking back in a couple of years, there's a good chance that many players from this class will end up developing into stars.

As usual, this year's first overall selection, Caleb Williams , is getting a ton of hype, and he's the far-away favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. After him, Jayden Daniels seems to be the next highest pick. Finally, the third favorite to win the award is Marvin Harrison Jr. .

Harrison, a rookie receiver for the Arizona Cardinals , should have a massive year ahead of him. Instead of Williams or Daniels, he should be considered the favorite to win the award.

Could Williams or Daniels Struggle in Their Rookie Year?

Both should be successful, but some setbacks could leave the award race open for Harrison

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Now, it's become common knowledge that quarterbacks are more likely to win awards than any other position.

Take a look at MVP awards, Super Bowl MVPs, and most Offensive Rookie of the Year winners, and they're mostly quarterbacks. It makes sense, as the quarterback position is easily the most important on the team.

Still, it's hard to be a rookie quarterback in the NFL. In terms of competition, the jump from the college level to professional football is extreme, and even just reading a defense is much more difficult in the league.

While Williams and Daniels deserve all the preseason excitement they've been receiving, they'll certainly have their fair share of growing pains in their rookie years.

2024 OROY Favorites Player Position Odds Caleb Williams QB +120 Jayden Daniels QB +600 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR +650 Bo Nix QB +1100 Drake Maye QB +1400

The Chicago Bears have done a good job of surrounding Williams with weapons, but there are certainly still some questions regarding the offensive line. Chicago has some solid pieces, but aside from that, there's talent that hasn't necessarily proved itself yet.

While Williams should still have a good rookie season, he could give others, like Harrison, a bit more of a chance to win the award than people think.

As for Daniels, there are a few more question marks. While the Washington Commanders completely overhauled their offensive line this offseason, and it does have potential, it remains very unproven.

In addition, Daniels' play-style leads to a lot of hits, which has raised questions about his ability to stay healthy over the course of a full NFL season.

Why Harrison Will Excel in His Rookie Year

Kyler Murray will provide Harrison with a lot of opportunities.

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We all know how talented Harrison is. However, it's not always that simple for receivers, as their production can sometimes depend on the guy throwing them the ball.

Fortunately, Harrison has a pretty solid quarterback. Kyler Murray has missed some time with injuries over the past couple of seasons, but his time in 2023 when healthy was pretty impressive. Most importantly for Harrison, though, Murray has proved he can connect with a star receiver before.

Murray had a very successful run with DeAndre Hopkins during their time together, and was even part of the reason Christian Kirk earned his massive contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars a couple of seasons ago.

Throughout his career, Murray has proven he can make it work with his first option at the position, no matter who it may be.

Cardinals WR1 When Murray Plays 14+ Games Stat Fitzgerald/2019 Hopkins/2020 Kirk/2021 Targets 109 160 103 Receptions 75 115 77 Receiving Yards 804 1,407 982 Yards per Reception 10.7 12.2 12.8 Receiving TD 4 6 5

While we can't call Harrison a star until we see him play, he's got all the tools to make it happen. Looking at his fit on the Cardinals' roster for the 2024 season, though, his chances of winning the OROY award look very good.

We know Murray is capable of getting him the ball, and we know Harrison is supremely talented as a receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Murray helped Kirk break out in a big way in 2021. At the time, Kirk set career-highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (982), receiving success rate (60.2%) and receiving yards per game (57.8).

This isn't to say either Williams or Daniels will be bad this season. However, there are a lot of signs pointing towards Harrison being dominant. If either of them slip up, which is extremely common for rookie quarterbacks, Harrison could run away with the award.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all betting odds courtesy of FanDuel unless stated otherwise.