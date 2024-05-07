Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr. has a $1M+ deal with Fanatics for autographs and marketing opportunities.

He has not signed the NFLPA's group licensing deal, limiting jersey sales and video game appearances.

The rookie wide receiver plans to renegotiate his endorsement deal now that he's in the NFL.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the best wide receiver prospects to enter the NFL in years, and the former Ohio State superstar is doing things a bit differently than most of his contemporaries. While he has not signed his NFLPA's group licensing deal, he does have an endorsement deal with Fanatics. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss writes:

That deal (with Fanatics), which Harrison signed before his last season at Ohio State, is worth more than $1 million and is for autographs, signed trading cards, game-worn apparel and other marketing opportunities.

The wide receiver is in a bit different situation than many of his contemporaries in that he grew up wealthy, and his father is one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game. That has given the Arizona Cardinals' receiver a bit more leverage in negotiating endorsement deals.

Fans Can Buy Harrison Jr. Gear Via His Website

Since Harrison Jr. hasn't signed the league-wide licensing deal, some things will be different for the rookie. For example, fans can't buy a Nike edition of his jersey. He is also ineligible to appear in the popular Madden series of video games.

When Harrison Jr. originally signed his deal with Fanatics, he was only a sophomore in college. Now that he is officially in the NFL, he believes he is worth more. During a recent broadcast, ESPN's Pat McAfee told viewers that the rookie wide receiver is looking to renegotiate the deal.

Those fans of the rookie receiver who want to get their hands on memorabilia have to do so via his website. Autographed items like photos, helmets, and jerseys are available for prices ranging from $99-$400. The site also notes that signed Cardinals gear will be available soon.

Marvin Harrison Jr. College Stats Year Receptions Yards Yards/Rec TDs 2021 11 139 12.6 3 2022 77 1,263 16.4 14 2023 67 1,211 18.1 14

Harrison Jr. has other agreements in place as well. He recently signed a deal with New Balance sneakers and appeared in a Head and Shoulders commercial. There could be many more endorsements down the road for the wide receiver if he is able to make good on his massive potential.

