Mary Earps marked a monumental moment in her career this week when she scooped The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award for 2022.

The Manchester United star, who won Euro 2022 with the Lionesses last summer, delivered a stunning acceptance speech which seemed to be completely unprepared.

Despite being shocked by her win, Earps encapsulated the audience both at the awards and at home.

What did Mary Earps say in her speech?

The 29-year-old appeared completely surprised when her name was called out for the award.

Earps beat Lyon's Christiane Endler, and Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea to the top spot, with Pernille Harder and Katie McCabe among those who selected the Lioness as their first choice.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Mary Earps of England celebrates after the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"Oh my God," Earps began as she took a moment to process that she had been crowned the best women's goalkeeper in the world.

"I really wouldn't have worn this dress if I thought that was going to happen.

"I don't really know what to say. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, I feel honoured to be holding this really heavy trophy."

It didn't take long for her initial nerves to settle, and after the more light-hearted part of her speech, you could hear a pin drop in the audience.

"I just want to say thank you to my loved ones who have picked me up off the kitchen floor to be here today. Thank you so much to all of my teammates, who without, this wouldn't be possible.

"The coaching staff at Man United and England. Sarina [Wiegman]... I've run out of words to say thanks to you for the opportunity you've given me to chase my wildest dreams and for believing in me the way you have.

"This is for anyone who's ever been in a dark place. Just know that there's light at the end of the tunnel. Keep going. You can achieve anything you set your mind to.

"Sometimes success looks like this — collecting trophies — sometimes it's just waking up and putting one step in front of the other.

"There's only one of you in the world, and that's more than good enough. Be unapologetically yourself."

During her speech, the camera frequently flicked to the audience.

Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema were watching on alongside England manager Sarina Wiegman, who looked as though she was bursting with pride.

Kylian Mbappe was also shown listening intently as Earps addressed the room.

Who won at The Best awards?

England manager Wiegman joined Earps in collecting an award after she was named The Best FIFA Women's Coach.

Lionel Scaloni won the men's award following Argentina's poignant World Cup win in Qatar.

Similarly, Argentinian Emiliano Martinez was voted The Best men's goalkeeper.

The overall Best Player awards went to Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.

Messi finished ahead of Mbappe and Karim Benzema, while Putellas snubbed Alex Morgan and Mead of the top spot to win the award for the second year running.

