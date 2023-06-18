Masked wrestlers have a long and rich history in professional wrestling, especially in the Mexican freestyle wrestling style. WWE has been home to many masked wrestlers, each with unique stories and backgrounds. Many masked wrestlers have made their mark in WWE, captivating fans with their mysterious personas and impressive skills.

Behind the mask, these wrestlers are like any other athlete, but their personas are often shrouded in secrecy and mystery. While some have revealed their faces to the public, others have kept their identities hidden, adding to their mystique and intrigue. However, have you ever wondered what lies beneath the mask? Behind the captivating facade, these masked wrestlers are gifted athletes and individuals with unique stories and personalities. Unmasking the mystery, we will explore the faces hidden beneath the masks and gain insights into the lives of these remarkable performers. Grab your popcorn and let's get to it!

Related: 4 Wrestlers Who Are Older Than Fans Assume (& 4 Who Are Younger)

10 Pentagon Jr

Image Credit: Wiki

Pentagon Jr is one of the biggest stars in Mexican wrestling who signed with All Elite Wrestling. He is known for his aggressive style and catchphrase "Cero Miedo," which means "Zero-Fear" in Spanish. Pentagon Jr is a mysterious figure who lets his violence do the talking. However, behind the scenes, Madrigal is said to be a polite and humorous person. He takes great pride in his craft and always seeks to improve his in-ring abilities.

On May 25, 2019, the wrestling duo known as The Lucha Brothers, consisting of Pentagon and Fénix, debuted in AEW during the highly anticipated Double or Nothing event. Their first challenge was to face off against The Young Bucks for the AAA World Tag Team Championship in a thrilling tag team match.

9 Sin Cara II

Image Credit: Sescoops

Sin Cara II is a Mexican professional wrestler formerly signed to WWE. Behind the mask, he is Jorge Arias, a skilled wrestler who has been wrestling since the late 1990s under the ring name "Mistico." Despite his character's high-flying and acrobatic nature, Arias is known for his humble and hardworking nature outside the ring.

In August 2011, Arias debuted on WWE TV as Sin Cara, replacing Luis Urive, the original Místico, who was suspended for 30 days for violating WWE’s wellness program. He beat Tyson Kidd in his first match and almost became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship the next week, but Mark Henry eliminated him last in a Battle Royal. After losing to the original Sin Cara in a "mask vs mask" match, he was forced to unmask and became known as Hunico. However, after his masked rival departed WWE, Arias replaced him as "Sin Cara" once again.

8 El Torito

Image Credit: The Sportster

El Torito is a Mexican professional wrestler and actor formerly signed to WWE. Under the mask, he is Mascarita Dorada, a mini-ester wrestler known for his comedic style. He brings endless energy and enthusiasm to all of his pursuits. His passion and zest for life inspire all those around him. On the February 25, 2014, episode of Main Event, he achieved his inaugural triumph in a ten-man tag match by securing a pinfall over Heath Slater.

One of his standout moments in a WWE bout occurred when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods immobilized him at the center of the ring, paving the way for Big E to execute a colossal splash onto his petite 99-pound frame. El Torito also competed in the first-ever WeeLC match, defeating Hornswoggle during the pre-show of Extreme Rules 2014. Following his departure from WWE in May 2016, Torito embarked on a new chapter in his career, joining several diverse promotions under the moniker Mascarita Dorada.

7 Rey Mysterio

Image Credit: The Sportster

Rey Mysterio is a legendary Mexican-American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE. Behind the mask, he is Óscar Gutiérrez, one of the most popular luchadors in Mexico and the US. He is widely recognized as one of the most exceptional high-flyers in wrestling history and has amassed many championship titles over the years.

In 2023, his career was celebrated when he was inducted into that year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Mysterio's illustrious career boasts numerous championship wins in WWE and WCW, including one reign as WWE Champion and two reigns with WWE's Big Gold Belt. In WCW, Rey dominated the cruiserweight division, attaining five reigns with the WCW Cruiserweight Championship and one reign as Cruiserweight Tag Team Champion. He was a highly successful tag team wrestler, attaining five tag team title reigns in WWE and holding three reigns with the WCW World Tag Team Championship. Mysterio's legacy as a trailblazing, high-flying, and acrobatic wrestler has earned him an enduring status as an icon in professional wrestling.

6 Excalibur

Image Credit: WWE & Wrestling Forum

Excalibur is a renowned masked wrestler and commentator, best known for his work in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and All Elite Wrestling. He co-founded PWG and has since become a respected voice in the wrestling world. Behind the mask, Excalibur is known for his quick wit, encyclopedic wrestling knowledge, and ability to connect with fans. His dedication to the sport and commitment to maintaining his masked persona have made him a beloved figure in the wrestling community.

In recent years, wrestling fans have gained a wealth of knowledge about Excalibur, thanks to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling. Upon its launch, Excalibur swiftly joined the company as one of the prominent commentators handpicked by Tony Khan himself. Since then, he has become the distinct voice behind AEW, providing insightful play-by-play commentary and sharing his extensive expertise with the audience.

5 Sexy Star

Image Credit: Fightful

Sexy Star, born Dulce Maria Garcia Rivas, is a Mexican luchador known for her time in Lucha Underground and AAA. She has held multiple championships, including the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and the Lucha Underground Championship.

After a brief retirement in 2016 to explore a boxing career, during which she achieved a commendable overall record of 5-0 with one knockout, she returned to AAA in 2017. However, her tenure was cut short when she was terminated following a notorious incident. Sexy Star's masked persona symbolizes female empowerment, as she has overcome adversity and personal struggles to become a successful wrestler. Her dedication to her craft and inspiring story have made her a fan favorite.

Related: 10 WWE vs AEW Dream Matches That Wrestling Fans Want To See

4 Jushin Thunder Liger

Image Credit: YT

Jushin Thunder Liger, born Keiichi Yamada, is a legendary Japanese wrestler who has competed in various promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling. Jushin "Thunder" Liger, a trailblazing high-flyer, captivated audiences with his awe-inspiring in-ring attire and defied gravity throughout a remarkable career spanning five decades.

Whether engaging in epic battles against The Great Muta in Japanese rings or pushing Brian Pillman to his limits in WCW, this extraordinary competitor seemed like a living superhero. Liger consistently outperformed the world's finest aerialists, leaving a lasting impact on professional wrestling.

3 Ultimo Dragon

Image Credit: Flickr

Ultimo Dragon is a Japanese wrestler known for his time in WCW, NJPW, and WWE. He has held numerous championships throughout his career, including becoming a two-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion and the winner of Japan's prestigious J-Crown. Ultimo Dragon's unique mask and innovative wrestling style have made him a fan favorite and a respected figure in the wrestling community.

He revolutionized the wrestling landscape in the early '90s. Fusing lucha libre influences with the timeless Japanese strong style, he showcased his innovative Asai Moonsault, leaving audiences breathless. His mastery allowed him to push opponents such as Rey Mysterio, Dean Malenko, and William Regal to their physical limits, earning him well-deserved acclaim.

2 Luchasaurus

Image Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

Luchasaurus, born Austin Matelson, is an American wrestler competing in AEW. With his unique dinosaur-themed mask and impressive athleticism, Luchasaurus has quickly become a fan favorite. Standing at 6'7" and possessing a background in wrestling and martial arts, Luchasaurus combines power and agility in the ring, making him a formidable competitor.

He had also held the esteemed position of being one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Jungle Boy. In 2012, Matelson inked a contract with WWE, commencing his journey with FCW and transitioning to NXT under the ring name Judas Devlin. He dedicated two years to NXT before parting ways with the company in 2014.

Related: 10 Older Wrestlers Who Are Still In Great Shape And Look Incredible

1 Rey Fenix

Image Credit: Reddit

Rey Fenix is another Mexican luchador known for his time in Lucha Underground, AAA, and AEW. He has held multiple championships, including the AAA World Tag Team Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Fénix gained widespread recognition for his incredible athleticism, agility, and daredevil maneuvers, often leaving audiences in awe.

He is regarded as one of the premier high-flyers in the wrestling industry and has participated in numerous memorable matches. Fénix has also found success as part of tag teams. Alongside his real-life brother Penta El Zero M, they formed the popular tag team, The Lucha Brothers. The duo has competed in memorable matches against top tag teams across the globe, showcasing their remarkable chemistry and innovative double-team maneuvers.