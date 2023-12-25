Highlights Mason Burstow has struggled on loan at Sunderland this season, with zero goals in red and white stripes.

On loan from Chelsea, he is yet to make his mark on English football, despite the club's history of producing world-class talent from their academy.

Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori are just two of the names from Cobham; Simon Phillips believes it is unlikely Burstow will have a similar impact.

Mason Burstow struggled on loan at Sunderland in the 2023/2024 season. The 20-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, used to be tipped as one of England's most promising youngsters, yet his misfortunes in the North East have led to question marks about his potential.

Chelsea have a reputation for producing world-class talent from their academy at Cobham. In just the past few years, Fikayo Tomori, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Marc Guehi have graduated from the academy; all four are now considered some of England's most promising talent. It's seemingly part of the DNA of the club. Nurturing young talent and - more often than not - selling them on for profit as they make their professional debut is a frequent process in West London.

There is still a plethora of talent that have graduated from the club and continue to make appearances at Stamford Bridge. Club captain Reece James epitomises that, whilst Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwill act as role models in that sense.

However, Burstow, who was signed from Charlton in February 2022, was hastily arranged transfer, with the Blues taking advantage of a financially secure deal. It is yet to work out for him, but there is still hope - considering he is only 20 years old.

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman knew the potential Burstow had when he joined Sunderland in the 2023/2024 season, even if it is yet to work out for him in red and white stripes.

Mason is one of the brightest young centre forwards on the cusp of the Premier League environment. He is a player that we have monitored for some time. We are delighted that he has chosen Sunderland. Mason is a mobile number nine with experience in the EFL and he has had a positive impact on Chelsea's first-team squad this summer, so we are excited to see the impact he can make in our team.

Position, height and weight

Mason Burstow is a natural modern-day striker. Capable of using his pace to run in behind, he is used as a 'number nine', yet it hasn't clicked for him yet. Born on the 4th August 2003, Burstow is 20 years old. He made his professional debut for Charlton when he was just 18, scoring with his first touch in a 6-1 win against Crawley. Very few people can dream of the financial luxury Burstow has at the age of 20, yet it's all down to his work ethic and determination to become a professional football player. He is 1.87m tall (6 ft 1 in), which allows him to win aerial duels against defenders and operate as a physical presence in the box. Last, but not least, he weighs 79kg (11 st 4 lbs).

Style of play

As a right-footed striker, Burstow often uses his stronger foot to finish chances in the final third. However, he lacks efficiency within the box, with his lack of goals for Sunderland epitomising that. So many English strikers progress well in the youth ranks, but they struggle to replicate it in the professional game. Harry Kane epitomises this. After setting youth football on fire, he struggled on loan at Millwall and Norwich. It was only when he was given a chance at Spurs that he became effective.

Chelsea journalist and fan Simon Phillips believes Burstow needs to improve his overall performance if he wants to play for the senior Chelsea side, stating to GIVEMESPORT:

Mason is very raw and can be a little erratic on the ball and get overly excited. He has talent for sure and a decent eye for a goal - ability to score plenty of different goals - but he's very far from being ready for Chelsea's first team right now. It would be an insult really to compare him to any Chelsea legends or even current players, because he doesn't really show any similarities right now.

Stats

Burstow has now had months of experience within the English game. Whether that's limited minutes at Chelsea, breaking through at Charlton or his loan spell at Sunderland, he is someone who is starting to gain experience. However, as outlined in the table below, he has yet to score for Sunderland in eleven appearances (552 minutes).

Sunderland Stats (5/12/23) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Red Cards Yellow Cards Championship 11 0 1 0 3 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

When playing in Chelsea's famous blue strip, Burstow has been more impressive, though. In the Premier League 2, he scored an impressive ten goals in 26 matches, whilst he featured in the Premier League against West Ham and Luton. Both appearances in the professional top flight were brief - combining to eight minutes - but it was an experience the youngster will never forget.

Chelsea Stats - First team and Youth (5/12/23) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Red Cards Yellow Cards Premier League 2 0 0 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 0 0 Premier League 2 26 10 4 0 0 EFL Trophy 4 1 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea signed Burstow from Charlton where he made just 24 appearances in total as a teenager - although several came when he rejoined the club on loan from the two-time Champions League winners.

Charlton Stats (5/12/23) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Red Cards Yellow Cards League One 16 2 1 0 0 EFL Trophy 5 3 2 0 0 FA Cup 2 1 0 0 0 FA Youth Cup 1 0 0 0 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

Contract information

Burstow's contract expires in the summer of 2025. According to Capology, Burstow's wage is currently £3,000 per week. It's a luxury to have at the age of 20, but it is drastically lower than the rest of the Chelsea - and most of the Sunderland - squad.

Currently, it is unlikely his contract will be renewed with the youngster not impressing the hierarchy as much as other youngsters at the club. However, even if that is the case, Burstow will be capable of finding a team in the Championship, even if his spell at Sunderland has not gone as smoothly as planned so far.

Future at Stamford Bridge

As previously mentioned, Burstow has not set the world alight at the Stadium of Light. Tony Mowbray's departure might change that, but a drastic turn of events is needed to see the youngster become a world-class talent at Stamford Bridge.

Simon Phillips agreed with this and told GIVEMESPORT that he does not have the same potential as other players in the academy.

Mason was an opportunity and scouts obviously did see something in him, and maybe he does go on to make it here. But I wouldn't put him in the same bracket as players like Washington and Castledine, he is not on the same level yet in terms of having a high ceiling.

Cobham is considered one of the best academies in world football - most notably alongside Arsenal's Hale End. They seem to produce sensational talents every week and the competition for places is high. It makes Burstow's future in West London even more uncertain.

Potential

However, Burstow can still compete in the lower leagues in England. He showcased that talent during his debut season at Charlton. Simon Phillips believes he can not see Burstow becoming a consistent name in the Premier League, stating:

He's been out on loan this season with Sunderland and, although he had a bright start, he has really dropped off of late and is struggling to even get minutes let alone goals. I don't ever see him making it at Chelsea, or even a top-ten Premier League club.

Burstow's future will depend highly on his work ethic, determination and desire to keep improving in one of the toughest industries around. Coupled with managing to stay injury-free, it will be a challenge for the 20-year-old, but one that every promising footballer goes through. Despite struggling at Sunderland, it's easy to forget he featured under Pochettino at the start of the 2023/2024 season; the door at Chelsea is not shut yet.