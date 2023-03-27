A new report in The Athletic reveals that Mason Greenwood was told off by Manchester United staff after he criticised Cristiano Ronaldo while the Portuguese striker was playing for Real Madrid.

The report gives a number of accounts and details about what Greenwood was like behind the scenes as he rose through the ranks at United.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022 and was then charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, all relating to the same individual.

United promptly announced that Greenwood had been suspended by the club and that he would not train with or play for the club until further notice.

All charges against him were then dropped in February 2023, with the Crown Prosecution Service citing “the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light.”

But United released a statement that same month that Greenwood would not be present at the club’s training ground or featuring in matches until the club has concluded its own internal investigation into the offences.

Greenwood’s Manchester United career detailed

And while that investigation continues, details about Greenwood’s career at United and England have been published in The Athletic today.

They write that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the forward would fail to adhere to social distancing guidelines, holding parties at a rented Airbnb address.

They also recount the time that he and Phil Foden were sent home from England duty in 2020 after both men invited girls to the team hotel and breached COVID guidelines.

His attendance at United’s Carrington training ground was also described as a “concern”, with several staff members struggling to pinpoint his whereabouts.

And The Athletic write about how Greenwood would brutally dismiss the credentials of young players if he did not think they were on his level.

Greenwood levelled similar criticism at Ronaldo

And apparently it was not just young players whom Greenwood did not rate, with the report stating that he also criticised former United star Ronaldo.

The Athletic states that while Ronaldo was in Madrid, the United academy prospect is said to have been openly critical of the player.

On one occasion, Greenwood is noted to have said, “he’s dead.”

That was corrected by United’s staff, who put the comments down to immaturity.

Ronaldo would go on to re-sign for the Red Devils in 2021 and would play alongside Greenwood before the latter’s arrest and suspension by the club.

That suspension has not yet been rescinded despite all charges against Greenwood being dropped, with the club stating that they would complete their own investigation before any decision was made.

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped,” they wrote.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”