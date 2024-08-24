Mason Greenwood will switch national allegiances from England to Jamaica with the aim of reigniting his international career in the future. The former Manchester United man made his Three Lions debut back in 2020, coming off the bench against Iceland in a UEFA Nations League match. He never played for the country again, though, with allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault effectively ending any chance he had of returning to the side.

It seems as though Greenwood has accepted he won't be returning to the England setup again and has turned his attention to playing for Jamaica in the future instead. With ties to the Reggae Boyz through his ancestry, the country have reportedly made a formal approach to transfer the 22-year-old's international allegiance from England to Jamaica, according to ESPN.

Related Man Utd Inserted Unexpected Clause in Mason Greenwood's Marseille Deal The mason Greenwood sage might not be over just yet following his permanent switch to Marseille.

The decision to switch from England to Jamaica comes shortly after Greenwood also moved from Manchester United to Marseille, bringing a 17-year connection with the Red Devils to an end this summer.

The FA Have Sanctioned the Change

They are just waiting for FIFA's approval

Despite United dropping Greenwood throughout the course of his criminal investigation, the English FA never formally made the call to suspend him and have now sanctioned the switch of his international allegiance from England to Jamaica. Now, the Reggae Boyz are waiting for FIFA to approve of the swap and grant him eligibility to play for the country from this point onwards.

With the recent appointment of former England head coach Steve McClaren, it's an era of change for Jamaica, who want to add Greenwood to the national team to boost their chances of winning games. Only time will tell, though, whether FIFA will allow the switch to go ahead and let the Marseille man play for the nation.

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 games for Manchester United at senior level.

Greenwood Joined Marseille This Summer

He cost £30 million

After he was dropped by United following the accusations of assault came to light, it was unclear whether Greenwood would ever play for the club again. He spent a large portion of time sitting on the sidelines waiting to be brought back into the fold. Last year, the decision was made to loan him out and Getafe were happy to take him on and add him to their ranks in La Liga.

He had a solid season in Spain, scoring 10 times for the club and registered six assists across 36 appearances. The Spanish outfit negotiated an interesting deal with United that sees them continue to earn money now.

Despite his form, the Red Devils were still not interested in bringing him back into the team and finally made the decision to let him go on a permanent deal this summer. Marseille were quick to snap him up for £30 million. This brought his time at Old Trafford to an end after 17 years and lets the club move on from the drama surrounding the young forward and his personal life.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of 24/08/2024.