Mason Greenwood's future is a huge talking point that Manchester United chiefs will look to resolve before the start of next season, with heavy interest in the attacker from abroad - but a new contract for the 22-year-old has not been ruled out, reports have suggested.

Greenwood is currently on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe, appearing in first-team football for the first time in 18 months back in August. The forward was suspended by United in January 2022, after being arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and threats to kill.

Despite all charges being dropped in February 2023 due to a withdrawal of key witnesses, Greenwood hasn’t pulled on a red shirt since, with Getafe being the only club he has made appearances for - and it remains to be seen whether he will feature for the Red Devils again. But having returned to the top-flight scene in Spain, other clubs have registered their interest in his services - but the i report that United could still extend his deal beyond the end of next season.

The report states that Juventus remain the frontrunner to sign Greenwood after his season at United, though there is still every chance that the 22-year-old remains a Red Devils player.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with the forward, however, the report suggests that a “number of clubs” throughout Europe have been in touch with United, expressing their interest in taking Greenwood on the books in recent weeks. Selling Greenwood is still seen as the most likely outcome for the club to take, with new minority owners INEOS set to re-evaluate the situation surrounding his future; however, the former England cap won’t be allowed to leave Old Trafford on the cheap, owing to his age and potential.

Income from a supposed Greenwood sale would be crucial to INEOS as they plan a rebuild of the club, with a substantial fee for a player who isn’t part of their plans massively helping to bring in new recruits that are much needed considering it has been a disastrous season on the pitch.

Mason Greenwood Could be Offered New United Contract

The England cap's contract is set to expire in June 2025

On the contrary, if United don’t receive a bid in the region of £40million, there may be a chance that they extend his contract for another year - with Greenwood’s deal at Old Trafford set to expire at the end of next season. A contract extension alongside a loan away from the club may be the most sensible option, allowing INEOS to gauge the situation over the former prodigy and plan for the future either with or without him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood has played 31 games for Getafe, recording 10 goals and 6 assists for the Madrid-based outfit.

United have been reported to be open to sales for many of their key stars, bar the odd rising youngster in the ilk of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho; and Greenwood would fall into their category. It remains unknown as to whether Greenwood will play in a Red Devils shirt again, though the i further report that there would be an expected “negative reaction” from the Old Trafford if Greenwood was to pull the red shirt on again.

United have been told that Greenwood’s return is a “storm” that the club don’t need in terms of their rebuild, having been put through the wringer in recent weeks amid speculation touting Erik ten Hag with the exit, alongside poor results and a loss of form for many of their key stars.

In Spain, it is thought by the i that only opposition fans would revolt against a potential signing, as opposed to United where all interested parties - from fans to executives - would offer their backlash.

