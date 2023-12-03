Highlights Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United is uncertain after being sent out on loan to Getafe in La Liga for the current season.

United decided not to permanently offload Greenwood, meaning a decision on his future will have to be made when he returns from his loan spell.

Clubs in La Liga and the Premier League are considering a move for Greenwood, and Fabrizio Romano has discussed when United could make a decision.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood's future at Old Trafford is up in the air after being sent out on loan, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive internal update to GIVEMESPORT on when a decision could be made.

In the summer transfer window, Greenwood joined La Liga side Getafe on loan for the 2023/2024 season. After United suspended the winger following a police investigation, Getafe were one of the sides willing to give him a chance to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils opted not to offload Greenwood permanently, either through a sale or tearing up his contract, meaning a decision will have to be made on his future when he returns from his temporary spell in Spain. There might not be a host of clubs lining up to pay a transfer fee for Greenwood next summer, which could complicate things for the Manchester club.

Greenwood's future could be away from Old Trafford

United released a statement after they conducted their own internal investigation on Greenwood, confirming that they felt it was best for him to rebuild his career elsewhere. However, this didn't lead to a permanent sale, with Getafe bringing in the young winger on loan.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has, therefore, been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

The initial plan from United was to reintergrate Greenwood back into the first-team squad, but criticism and internal backlash ultimately convinced them to change their minds. Supporters held protests about Greenwood's situation as the club took their time to come to a decision. Many wanted the Red Devils to get rid, and United ultimately sided with that view, albeit on a temporary basis.

Whether Greenwood will be a United player come the 2024/2025 season remains to be seen, but journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he would be 'astonished' if we ever see him plying his trade at Old Trafford again. The Athletic have confirmed that United do have representatives regularly in attendance of Getafe games to monitor the progress of Greenwood and have also been watching his performances remotely.

Romano has suggested that he expects United to make a long-term decision on Greenwood in the second half of the campaign, possibly in March/April time. When asked whether solving the situation will be a priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is close to acquiring a 25% stake in the club, the Italian journalist added that he doesn't expect it to be. Ratcliffe is likely to try and sort out the structure of the club and reshuffling the board. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"From what I'm hearing at the moment, no. The priority now for Sir Jim Ratcliffe is obviously about the board. It's about the structure of the club. So now he's on different things not on a single player. So also with Mason Greenwood, at the moment, the situation is not clear yet. But in general, I think for United this is something that will be discussed in the second part of the season from March, April. I think they will make a decision also to understand what they want to do in the second part of the season and not now."

Greenwood is attracting interest

In the summer, according to The Athletic, Greenwood was offered to a number of clubs by United, including Brentford, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan, but the trio all rejected the opportunity. Getafa took the chance, and after a reasonably impressive start to life in Spain, clubs in La Liga are also considering a move for the England international.

It's understood that Sevilla and Valencia are among the sides who are monitoring his situation, with Getafe also hoping to seal a permanent transfer. It's even been suggested that some clubs in the Premier League and taking a look at Greenwood's performances and are considering making a move in the near future. It will be interesting to see what sort of fee United demand for Greenwood, considering they confirmed they believed his future should be built away from the club.