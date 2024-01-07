Highlights Mason Greenwood's potential move to Barcelona or Real Madrid would be a genuine surprise, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

Greenwood has impressed at Getafe and has caught the eye of the two La Liga giants, but the PR implications of signing him may be too much of a risk.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are looking to add attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window, with a striker said to be on their radar.

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood moving to Barcelona or Real Madrid at the end of his loan deal with Getafe would be a genuine surprise, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Greenwood was shipped out to La Liga outfit Getafe on deadline day during the 2023 summer transfer window, after the decision was taken not to reincorporate him into the Man United set-up. Since arriving in Spain, the attacker has impressed for the Madrid-based outfit, catching the eye with his performances, which has lead to stories linking him with another high-profile move.

But despite reported interest, it's expected the PR implications of signing Greenwood will still be too much of a risk for one of La Liga's giant two teams.

Greenwood shining in Getafe set-up

Things are going pretty much as well as Greenwood could've hopes for when he decided to join Getafe at the beginning of the season, with the attacker having shone for the Spanish outfit so far in 2023/24. At the halfway point of the campaign, Greenwood has established himself in the starting-11, making 16 appearances across all competitions, while registering an impressive nine G/A contributions during that time.

It hasn't come without controversy though, as supporters of other La Liga sides have been known to taunt Greenwood with less-than-savoury chants. The most notable of which being Osasuna supporters, who were punished by the authorities for chanting 'Mason Greenwood die' during the ex-Man United starlet's debut for Getafe.

However, away from the off-pitch jibes, Greenwood has impressed in Spain, with talk of a move to one of the big two clubs beginning to pick up.

Barcelona and Real Madrid keen on Man United star

Still technically contracted to United, while it's expected Greenwood will never play for United again, the Red Devils can still cash in on him come the end of the season. And if reports are to be believed, it's Barcelona who are most interested.

A story from The Sun newspaper has detailed Barcelona's interest in Greenwood, with it claiming the La Liga behemoth are eyeing up a summer move, having taken to the 22-year-old during his time with Getafe.

Mason Greenwood - 2023/24 Stats Matches 16 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 1 All stats via Transfermarkt

With £40 million the fee being talked about, it would still represent a hefty chunk of profit for United, given the forward was an academy graduate. What's more, the report also hints at Barcelona offering Greenwood the Number 10 jersey - once donned by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi - in a bid to tempt the Englishman to Camp Nou.

When quizzed on the latest rumours linking Greenwood to one of Spain and Europe's biggest clubs, transfer insider Jones rubbished the idea that he'd sign for such a prestigious side. Hinting that the PR complications would still prove problematic for Barcelona, even if Greenwood is playing outside of England, the reliable reporter claimed a move to the Catalan outfit would come as a genuine shock.

On the current situation involving Greenwood and Barcelona, the transfer insider said:

“I’ll be genuinely surprised if this sort of move was to open up for him. I think the Getafe one has obviously worked out for him, in terms of putting himself in the spotlight, showing that he can perform to a certain level in in La Liga. “But for Real Madrid and Barcelona, it's still a big risk because the PR element of signing Mason Greenwood might not be as intense as it would be for any English club to sign him. But because they're global clubs, the stories are going to circulate again about why he’s even been allowed to sign.”

Man United interested in attacking reinforcements

Back in Greater Manchester, Greenwood's parent club are gearing up for what could end up being a monumental January transfer window, with United on the lookout for new attacking additions.

It's reported by The Daily Mail that the three-time European champions are keen on adding a new striker to their ranks this month, with a four-man shortlist having been put together. That includes the man of the moment Serhou Guirassy, who is attracting attention from across England's top flight.

Guirassy has netted an eye-catching 19 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for VfB Stuttgart this season, which has helped fire the Bundesliga outfit into the Champions League positions at the season's halfway point. Given Guirassy's release clause is reported to be in the region of £15 million, it's a deal that could prove cost-effective for the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, former Chelsea flop Timo Werner is also on the list of potential attacker targets, with RB Leipzig said to be open about a short-term loan. While Bayern Munich duo Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller have both emerged as surprise candidates themselves.