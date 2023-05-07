Mason Greenwood's future in football is unclear.

The Englishman was considered one of the best youngsters in world football at the start of the decade.

However, his football career came to an abrupt halt when he was accused of assault against a woman in January 2022.

Manchester United promptly made the decision to suspend Greenwood following the allegations.

All charges against Greenwood were dropped in February 2023 but United have not yet made a decision about Greenwood's future.

Juventus want to sign Mason Greenwood

It is unknown whether United will allow Greenwood to play for the club ever again.

Major clubs across Europe are willing to give the Englishman, now 21 years old, a chance should United let him leave.

Shortly after charges were dropped against Greenwood, reports emerged claiming that 28-time Turkish league winners Fenerbahce were interested in acquiring his services.

Juventus are also said to be interested in signing Greenwood.

The Sun report that The Old Lady are willing to offer Greenwood a fresh start in Italy.

The Italian giants have made their interest in the forward 'clear' and have already reached out to his camp.

Juventus want to strike a long-term loan deal this summer and hope that having Paul Pogba - Greenwood's former teammate at United - in the squad will aid the move.

Multiple Italian clubs want to sign Mason Greenwood

Juventus aren't the only Italian club that are interested in Greenwood.

AC Milan and Roma are also keen on signing the 21-year-old, according to the Sun.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho was manager of United when Greenwood was making his way up through the ranks.

Mourinho bought Greenwood on United's pre-season tour of the United States in 2018 and selected him to train with the first-team ahead of their Champions League match against Valencia later that year.

How are Juventus performing this season?

Juventus look set to qualify for next season's Champions League once again.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are currently third in Serie A with five matches remaining.

They could go above Lazio and into second should they beat Atalanta on Sunday.

Juventus have also progressed to the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face Sevilla.