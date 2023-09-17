Highlights La Liga could punish Osasuna for abusive chants towards Mason Greenwood during his debut for Getafe, highlighting the consequences of fan misconduct.

Greenwood showed promise in his first competitive appearance since his arrest, demonstrating that his talent has not faded despite a lengthy absence from the game.

The controversy surrounding Greenwood's loan move and fan reactions indicate the uncertainty surrounding his future at Manchester United, but Getafe could provide him with the opportunity to revitalize his career.

La Liga could be set to punish Osasuna after fans of the Spanish side directed abusive chants towards Mason Greenwood, who was making his debut for Getafe. The 21-year-old was brought on as a substitute as his side ran out 3-2 winners in a dramatic, back-and-forth encounter. It marks his first competitive appearance since he was arrested in early 2022, while being an important player at Manchester United.

United made the decision to send the Englishman out on loan for the 2023/24 season following backlash at their original choice to integrate him back into the first-team fold at Manchester United. Getafe were the side to sign him on a temporary basis, although his future beyond this season remains up in the air.

Criminal charges against Greenwood of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control against him were dropped Crown Prosecution Service in February. While that is the case, football fans are very unforgiving at times, with the Osasuna fans proving this to be the case upon his introduction to the game on Sunday afternoon.

Osasuna fans' abusive chants aimed at Mason Greenwood

Supporters of his new team gave Greenwood a warm welcome - as they did when his signing was announced by the club on deadline day - with a loud applause heard when he was brought on. This reception was not reciprocated by the away fans, however.

Osasuna fans were heard chanting: "Greenwood, die" in the direction of the young winger, as his arrival in Spain has not been approved by all fans in the same way as the Getafe faithful. According to The Athletic, disciplinary action could be taken once feedback is received by La Liga's official match observer.

Amad Diallo - a young player at Manchester United - posted on his Instagram to show his support for his former teammate as he was substituted on, in a controversial move that may not sit right with some. A picture of the substitution taking place with two heart emojis speaks for itself on this occasion.

Greenwood highlights vs Osasuna

The youngster was not able to get his name on the scoresheet in his first game, but did show less rustiness than would have perhaps been expected with 18 months out of the professional game. His side scored from a corner won by Greenwood as his received the ball on the edge of the box and used a quick step-over to get past his man, who then made a very good recovery to block the incoming shot.

Wearing the number 12 on his back for the La Liga side, the 21-year-old showed no signs of being off the pace as he showcased some very promising signs on the right flank. His first touch was as clean as ever, and his link-up play with teammates was very good especially when considering the short time he has been in Spain.

It was only a short cameo - that may not have been well received by many - but he did prove that the time he spent out of the game has not made his talent fade even though there was every chance it could have done. Manchester United may or may not keep hold of the forward in the coming years, but his move to Getafe does appear to be the route back into football that Greenwood was looking for.