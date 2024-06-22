Highlights Manchester United are asking for 'big money' for Mason Greenwood this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is still an 'open race' for the 22-year-old

United are targeting five new signings, including two quick deals.

Manchester United are asking for ‘big money’ for Mason Greenwood as ‘it’s still a difficult negotiation’ for clubs showing interest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He suggests no club has agreed a fee yet for Greenwood, who looks to depart Man United on a permanent deal this summer after spending a season on loan at Getafe.

Greenwood is set to be part of Man United’s summer exodus as part-owners INEOS are unlikely to give him another chance in the first team.

GIVEMESPORT have earlier revealed that United are asking for around £50m for the winger, who has not played for the club since January 2022.

Greenwood, still only 22, has enjoyed a promising spell at Granada as he was awarded the club’s Player of the Season award after impressing for the Spanish side.

Multiple Serie A and La Liga clubs are interested in signing the Bradford-born attacker this summer, including Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Greenwood Poised for Summer Exit

It's still an open race for his signature

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests that no club has advanced in negotiations to sign Greenwood yet – it is still an open race for the 22-year-old.

“There are many links every day for Mason Greenwood, the latest being with Lazio, but what I’m hearing is that no club has agreed on a fee with Man United. “It’s still a difficult negotiation, with Man United asking for big money and there are many clubs involved trying to agree on a deal, so it’s an open situation so far.”

In his debut La Liga season, Greenwood has shown glimpses of promise as he scored 10 goals in 36 appearances for Getafe.

After a solid season for the Madrid-based team, he could be heading back to the Spanish capital this summer – GMS reported earlier that Atletico are ‘in the picture’ to sign Greenwood this summer.

After being told he would not play for Man United last season, the 22-year-old has revived his career abroad and now faces concrete interest from multiple top sides in Europe.

Mason Greenwood Stats (2023-24) Games Goals Assists La Liga 33 8 6 Copa del Rey 3 2 0

Man United Eye Five Signings

The Red Devils are in for a summer rebuild

Manchester United are targeting five new signings this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen five positions: left-back, centre-back, central midfielder, winger and striker, as they are willing to rebuild following their worst finish in Premier League history.

According to Jacobs, United are willing to do ‘two bits of quick business’ early in the summer as centre-back and striker signings seem to remain a priority.

He suggests further signings are going to rely on the outgoings since Man United’s starting budget is reportedly as low as £50m this summer.

