Manchester United will have a decision to make on Mason Greenwood when his loan deal expires, and journalist Dean Jones, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, has discussed the possibility of him returning to the club.

During the summer transfer window, Greenwood was sent out on loan to Spanish side Getafe, after being ousted from Erik ten Hag's squad. The La Liga outfit were one of few teams willing to take a risk on the United winger after he had previously been suspended by the club due to a police investigation.

Greenwood only left the Red Devils on a temporary deal, meaning the club have only delayed the situation until next summer. Whether the 22-year-old will ever feature for the Manchester club ever again remains to be seen, but he's still officially part of the side.

Mason Greenwood might not have a future at Manchester United

When United released their statement confirming that it would be appropriate for Greenwood to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford, many would have expected the club to terminate his contract or look to sell him permanently.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has, therefore, been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

However, the England international only departed on a temporary deal, meaning he would eventually return to the club.

The Red Devils took their time to come to a decision on how to handle the Greenwood situation, launching their own internal investigation to develop a clearer understanding of the circumstances. Whilst United were investigating, a set of supporters held protests demanding that Greenwood never play for the club again.

Although the Getafe loanee eventually departed, we could be in a similar situation in the summer when his deal with the Spanish club expires. However, back in October, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the plan will be for Greenwood to leave the club again next summer, whether that be on loan again or on a permanent transfer.

Former United winger Ian Storey-Moore believes that Greenwood should be given another chance at Old Trafford...

"Everybody deserves a second chance. He has served his time, so to speak, and they should possibly let him back in next season. He's an asset, isn't he? I think he's better than what they've got when he's at his best, absolutely."

Considering protests were held against Greenwood's potential return to the United squad, there would likely be uproar from a section of the fanbase if the club opted to give him an opportunity for the Manchester club.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has now discussed the possibility of Greenwood returning to Manchester United next summer. The journalist claims that there's a lot of hype surrounding him in Spain as he's performing well, but he will be astonished if he ever plays for the club again. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think that if there's ever going to be a way back for Greenwood then he's got a show absolutely sensational form. I know there's a lot of hype about him in La Liga and he's doing well but at the end of the day, he's got one goal in nine games. So at the moment, I don't think that there is pressure on United to go and push that button and risk a potential blow-up around Old Trafford again around the PR of Mason Greenwood's return. I'll be astonished if Manchester United were to give Greenwood a way back into the team."

Greenwood has plenty of interest

The ideal situation would be for United to offload Greenwood on a permanent deal next summer, but it obviously relies on clubs being interested in paying a fee for the forward. However, it appears that clubs in Spain are willing to take a chance on Greenwood next summer.

It's understood that Getafe, Sevilla, and Valencia are among the sides who are monitoring his situation, keeping tabs on his progress and how his involvement is perceived within the country, as per TEAMtalk. The report claims that Getafe might not have the financial power to complete a deal, meaning other suitors could be ahead of them in the race to secure his signature. If United are unable to receive a fee for Greenwood, then another loan move could be their only option.