Highlights Mason Greenwood has responded to Manchester United's decision to release him from his contract.

He accepts responsibility for his mistakes in the relationship but denies the accusations made against him. He emphasizes his commitment to being a better footballer, father, and person.

United CEO Richard Arnold released a statement explaining the decision-making process. He felt there was no reasonable way for Greenwood to continue at Old Trafford and acknowledged the challenges he would face in rebuilding his career.

Mason Greenwood has spoken out for the first time after Manchester United announced their plans to release the player from his contract.

The Englishman had been silent following the accusations of sexual assault and domestic abuse that his partner made against him last year.

Many questioned whether he'd ever play football again, but after the charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped, it seemed as though United may bring him back into the fold.

Wide-spread protests against the possible decision erupted, though, and after taking their due time investigating the situation and coming up with their own plans going forward, the club have finally released a statement alerting fans of their plans to release the player.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United," the club wrote in the statement. "It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.

What has Mason Greenwood said?

Greenwood, who likely had a statement planned ready for the announcement, wasted no time speaking out after the decision was made public.

Speaking shortly after it was revealed he would be released from his contract, Greenwood said: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

"However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner."

He went on to reveal his football career will continue, though, just away from Old Trafford, saying: "Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club."

He rounded the statement off by thanking Manchester United and promising to work on being better going forward, saying: "I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

"I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

Richard Arnold released his own statement about the incident shortly after

Following the announcement, United CEO Richard Arnold released his own statement about the situation and the decision, as well as the process that went into making the call.

He said: "Dear fans, now that we have concluded and announced the outcome of the club's investigation into Mason Greenwood, I want to be direct and transparent with our fans about the process and the reasons for our decision. This was an internal disciplinary investigation between employer and employee which would ordinarily take place outside of the public eye. Given the public nature of the allegations and Mason's profile, I acknowledge that this was not an ordinary situation, but I felt it important that we still follow due process and, so far as possible, avoid media comment until I had made a definitive decision."

He went onto to share the club's and his own experiences when the accusations first aired and how they went about the investigation, saying: "When audio footage and imagery was posted online in January 2022, my feelings were of shock and concern for the alleged victim.

"Her welfare, wishes and perspective have been central to the club's approach ever since, as have the club’s standards and values. While we immediately concluded that Mason should be suspended pending investigation, we were also conscious of our duty of care towards him and the importance of making a decision based on full information. Until February this year, this was a matter for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service. It was only when charges were dropped that the club discussed the allegations with Mason and others involved in the case.

"Our investigation sought to collate as much evidence as possible to establish facts and context. This was not a quick or straightforward process for a variety of reasons. It was essential for us to respect the rights and wishes of the alleged victim. Also, we have limited powers of investigation which meant we were reliant on third party cooperation."

The CEO did stress that despite the decision, he felt as though Greenwood didn't commit the acts he was charged with, but understood there was no reasonable way back for the Engishman at Old Trafford.

"While we were unable to access certain evidence for reasons we respect," he said, "the evidence we did collate led us to conclude that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with. I am restricted as to what I can say for legal reasons, including the alleged victim's ongoing right to anonymity, but I am able to share the following with you which should give you some insight into the complexity of this case.

"The alleged victim requested the police to drop their investigation in April 2022. We were provided with alternative explanations for the audio recording, which was a short excerpt from a much longer recording, and for the images posted online. The alleged victim's family participated in the process and were given the opportunity to review and correct our factual findings."

It had been reported last week that the club were intending to bring the player back into the fold at Old Trafford and the news was met with outrage from fans, who were distraught at the thought of him being welcomed back. Protests quickly took place, with celebrity fan Rachel Riley even speaking publicly about her plans to abandon the club if they were to follow through on the reported decision.

Arnold addressed the leaked report in his statement too, saying: "Last week the media reported that we had decided to reintegrate Mason and that elements of a plan to do so had been leaked to them. Reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for. For context, over the course of the past six months several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for, and my view has evolved as our process progressed. While the ultimate decision rested with me, I was taking various factors and views into account right up until the point of finalising my decision.

"While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason’s accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for. I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United. Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club. Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter. The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives. Thank you for your continued support, Richard Arnold."