Highlights Lazio are now actively pursuing a deal for Mason Greenwood, with Man United asking for around £30m for his permanent departure.

Greenwood had an impressive loan spell at Getafe, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists.

Despite Lazio's initial offer of £20m with a sell-on clause, Man United are holding firm on their £30m valuation.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood could be leaving Old Trafford on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window, and Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed that Lazio are now pushing.

Greenwood spent the 2023/2024 season on loan at Spanish side Getafe, enjoying an impressive spell with the La Liga outfit. United decided to allow Greenwood to leave on loan for the campaign after the club released a statement following charges against him, which were eventually dropped.

With Greenwood now returning to Old Trafford after his loan spell in Spain, United now appear to be willing to allow him to depart on a permanent deal.

Lazio Now Pushing to Sign Mason Greenwood

Man Utd are wanting around £25m

Sky Sports reporter Di Marzio has confirmed that Lazio are now pushing to secure Greenwood's signature in the summer transfer window. United are asking for approximately £30m to sanction a permanent departure, and Lazio are seeking a new forward to replace Felipe Anderson.

The Italian outfit have already offered around £20m for Greenwood with a 50% sell-on clause, but the Red Devils are standing firm on their valuation. Lazio have stepped up their interest this week after entering negotiations with United.

Mason Greenwood - stats vs Getafe La Liga squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.80 =4th Goals 6 2nd Assists 5 2nd Shots per game 2.8 1st Dribbles per game 1.8 1st

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that it would be difficult to negotiate with United over Greenwood, with the Manchester club looking for 'big money' to allow him to depart. It looks as though Lazio are now pushing ahead to secure his signature with talks stepping up in recent hours.

With Greenwood coming through the academy at Old Trafford, a sale would represent pure profit on the books, so it will be a major boost for United's profit and sustainability calculations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals and registering 12 assists.

Man Utd in Talks to Sign Joshua Zirkzee

He has a £34m release clause

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Manchester United are now in talks to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch forward has a £34m release clause in his contract, with the Red Devils making it clear to his representatives that they are willing to activate it.

With Anthony Martial departing at the end of his contract, Erik ten Hag will need to add some competition in attack. Rasmus Hojlund is United's main option in the centre-forward role, but there was a lot of pressure and expectation on him last term due to a lack of cover.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 15-03-24.