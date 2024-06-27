Highlights Mason Greenwood could leave Manchester United this summer on a permanent deal.

Marseille and United are in early club-to-club talks.

David Ornstein reports positive talks with Marseille between the player and the club.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood could be heading through the exit door this summer, and according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Marseille are now pushing.

Greenwood spent the 2023/2024 season on loan at Spanish side Getafe, impressing for the La Liga outfit. Following a statement from United regarding charges against him - which were later dropped - the club decided to allow Greenwood to go on loan for the campaign. Now back at Old Trafford after his successful loan stint, United seem open to letting him leave on a permanent deal.

United completed an internal investigation on Greenwood before confirming that they would allow him to depart, suggesting that it was best for him to continue his future away fro Old Trafford.

Marseille Pushing for Greenwood Signing

Ornstein has now reported that Marseille are exploring a deal to bring Greenwood to Ligue 1, holding positive talks with the player with club-to-club discussions at an early stage. The Athletic reporter believes that Greenwood could favour joining Marseille over other candidates who are in the race to secure his signature.

Respecter journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that the Red Devils were looking for a hefty amount of money to allow Greenwood to depart. United will be desperate to continue complying with financial fair play regulations, so getting as much money as possible for an academy graduate will be hugely beneficial.

Mason Greenwood Stats (2023-24) Games Goals Assists La Liga 33 8 6 Copa del Rey 3 2 0

It was always going to be a tricky task to sell Greenwood last summer after he wasn't playing regular football, so allowing him to depart on loan and prove himself means they should be able to secure a permanent sale over the next few months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Greenwood has made 129 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 goals and registering 12 assists.

Man Utd Pushing to Sign Adrien Rabiot This Summer

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is someone who has regularly been linked with Manchester United over the years. With his contract expiring in the summer, the Red Devils are reportedly eyeing his signature once again. According to TEAMtalk, United are in talks with Rabiot's representatives over a summer move.

The report claims that Arsenal and Aston Villa are also keen on the French international, who is currently in Germany with his country at Euro 2024. The 29-year-old is expected to turn down a contract renewal with the Serie A outfit, while a separate report claims that Rabiot is waiting for an offer from INEOS, with a move to Old Trafford of interest to the midfielder.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt