Manchester United got plenty of their transfer business done early this summer, but journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on talks that have taken place regarding another deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

United's transfer dealings might not be over just yet, with a few hours remaining of the window.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund were the first high-profile signings to arrive through the door at Old Trafford. Earlier today, United also confirmed the addition of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who will now provide competition for Onana after Dean Henderson completed his move to Crystal Palace. Sergio Reguilon is expected to be next through the door, after the Red Devils agreed a deal to sign him on loan from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Despite the two late additions, we could see further business at Old Trafford before the window slams shut.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is on his way to England to complete a medical ahead of signing on the dotted line for Erik ten Hag's side. One player who is expected to depart is young forward and academy graduate Greenwood, who is earning £75k-a-week. Manchester United released a statement earlier this month confirming that Greenwood would be leaving Old Trafford. The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022, but charges against him were dropped back in February.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Greenwood's situation at United, which might not be solved until the window closes.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Greenwood?

Jones has suggested that talks have taken place regarding Greenwood's departure, with the club working closely with the player to find a solution. The journalist adds that a loan was the 'top option' for Greenwood initially, but a free transfer could be a possibility.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Mason Greenwood's situation is that talks have taken place over the fact there are various solutions on the table to find him a new club and they wanted to work with him to find the best exit strategy for all involved. A loan was the top option when they initially decided he would not be a United player anymore but there has also been this prospect of a free transfer. If it does not happen today then there will still be further options for him because of his circumstances."