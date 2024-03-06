Highlights Mason Greenwood is unlikely to return to Manchester United.

Getafe might extend Greenwood's stay but United are hunting for a permanent deal.

La Liga is the most likely permanent destination for Greenwood.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was sent out on loan at the beginning of the season and he's not expected to return to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, with a permanent move to La Liga the most likely option, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Greenwood departed in the summer transfer window to join Spanish side Getafe after United decided that it would be best for him to continue his career away from the club following allegations made against him. The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive season in La Liga, which could help the Red Devils receive a significant fee to allow him to depart.

Greenwood unlikely to return to Man Utd

Permanent sale to La Liga most likely

As it stands, United's best hope of securing a permanent fee for Greenwood is to find a club in La Liga, according to GMS sources. The Manchester outfit are looking to create a bigger market for him to make if he continues to perform for Getafe. There have been links to Catalan giants Barcelona, but a move to Getafe remains his best option at the moment.

Getafe want to extend Greenwood's stay at the club after an impressive season, but they are currently only considering another loan deal. There is a feeling from sources that the thought process of United is that by keeping alive the prospect of Greenwood returning to Manchester, it then creates more of a market to sell him on a permanent deal.

There is little chance of Greenwood returning to Old Trafford and the 22-year-old isn't expecting to be plying his trade for United next season. After producing in Getafe, the English forward still holds value and there is hope that the Red Devils can generate funds through his sale in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Rodrygo, Savio and Vinicius Junior have more carries into the penalty area than Mason Greenwood in La Liga this season.

Man Utd could demand in the region of £34m

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has his say on Greenwood

Reports have suggested that sides in La Liga are monitoring Greenwood's situation, and the Manchester club are said to have set an asking price of around £34m. It appears that Greenwood will continue to ply his trade on the continent rather than return to England.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has recently acquired a 25% stake in United, has recently discussed the prospect of Greenwood returning, suggesting that the Red Devils will have a decision to make...