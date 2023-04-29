Mason Greenwood has told friends how he expects his future at Manchester United to go, as the club continues its investigation.

According to a report from The Sun, the 21-year-old has said that he does not expect to play for the Premier League club again.

Greenwood was suspended by the club following his arrest in January 2022 when allegations of attempted rape and assault against an individual first emerged on social media.

He was then charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

But all charges were then dropped against Greenwood in February 2023, with the Crown Prosecution Service saying: “the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Club are conducting their own investigation

However, Greenwood was not allowed to return to Carrington immediately, as United announced that they would be investigating matters themselves.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete,” they wrote in a statement.

But Greenwood has not been reintegrated into the first team yet after 12 weeks.

In March, it was revealed that the academy talent had held “extensive talks” with the club in weeks before then about potentially returning, insisting that he wanted to see out his contract at the club.

He has still been earning his full salary of £70,000-per-week, despite his suspension.

However, United said that they would not rush their investigation and have told Greenwood that he would be able to return to training, “next season at the earliest.”

Greenwood thinks his United career is finished

And now, new reports have revealed Greenwood’s outlook on the situation.

The Sun claim that he is resigned to his Manchester United career being over and that he thinks he will have to salvage his career abroad.

“Mason believes he’s finished at United,” one source told the paper. “He’s sat at home kicking his heels and very frustrated.

“He wants to get back playing football but realises his situation is very complicated and it’s his own doing.

“He is determined to play football again but doesn’t think he’ll ever pull on a United shirt ever again.”

Not only is his return being held up by the club’s investigation, but some players at United are concerned by Greenwood potentially returning.

A report in February by The Times revealed that some members of the women’s team did not want him to return to the club.

Additionally, the report understood that some of Greenwood’s former teammates in the men’s team were also concerned about him returning to the squad.

Given that United’s stance that Greenwood will not return to the club until the season has finished, they seem to be taking all factors into account before making a decision.