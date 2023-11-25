Highlights Mason Greenwood shines for Getafe, scoring a stunning goal against Almeria.

Greenwood has been impressive since joining Getafe on loan, with seven goals and three assists in 11 matches.

There is speculation about Greenwood's future, with some suggesting he should be given a second chance at Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood played a huge role as Getafe came from behind to defeat Almeria in their La Liga clash on Saturday afternoon. Getafe were huge favourites to pick up all three points at Estadio Coliseum, with Almeria rooted to the bottom of the table having failed to win in their opening 13 matches. However, despite Almeria's struggles to start the season, Getafe fell behind in the seventh minute when Largie Ramazani found the back of the net.

Getafe reacted well to falling behind and they managed to score two unanswered goals to take the lead themselves. Greenwood levelled the scores with a beauty from long-range, before Borja Majoyral gave his side the advantage just before half-time. There were no goals in the second half as Getafe held on to win 2-1.

Mason Greenwood nets beauty in Getafe 2-1 Almeria

Greenwood's strike was an absolute beauty. The 22-year-old, on loan from Manchester United, picked the ball up on the right-hand side and had a Almeria player in front of him. Greenwood cut inside with some nice footwork before having a go at goal from just outside the box.

Greenwood's effort was struck beautifully and the ball lasered into the top corner of the net. Almeria's goalkeeper, Luís Maximiano, had absolutely no chance at all. The goal has gone viral on X (former Twitter), with a post from @centredevils picking up over 4k reposts and 20k 'likes' at the time of writing. View it below...

And watch a short video of his highlights from the game below...

Borja Mayorol sings Mason Greenwood's praises

Greenwood has now recorded seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in 11 matches since signing for the club on a season-long loan. The Englishman's performances have impressed his teammate, Borja Mayoral. Speaking about Greenwood prior to Getafe's match against Almeria, Borja said, per TribalFootball:

"We know that Mason hasn't competed for two years. At first it is normal that it cost him a little more. He is doing very well, he is making jokes with his teammates, then on the field I see a very positive evolution. He is good for us, for the team who gives us a lot of verticality, a lot of dribbling."

Mason Greenwood backed for Man Utd return

It is unknown whether Greenwood will ever play another game for Man Utd, but one man who believes he should be given another chance is former United winger Ian Storey-Moore. He told the Daily Express:

"Everybody deserves a second chance. He has served his time, so to speak, and they should possibly let him back in next season. He's an asset, isn't he? I think he's better than what they've got when he's at his best, absolutely."

What next for Getafe and Mason Greenwood

Getafe's unbeaten run in La Liga has extended to eight matches after their victory against Almeria. With 19 points from their opening 14 La Liga matches of the season, they are currently 8th in the table and just a few points off a European spot.

Related Man Utd giving Mason Greenwood another chance would be 'astonishing' Manchester United's Mason Greenwood was sent out on loan during the summer transfer window.

Getafe and Greenwood will be looking to keep up their good run of form in their next match, which comes on Friday when they travel to Gran Canaria Stadium to take on Las Palmas.